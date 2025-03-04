HIP Video Promo Presents: Francesca Fuentes premieres new music video "I Just Wanna Be Your Lover Again" on Music-News

New Jersey singer-songwriter Francesca Fuentes channels her real-life relationships in her brand new pop bliss single "I Just Wanna Be Your Lover Again"

NJ, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Visionary artist Francesca Fuentes, also known by her childhood nickname Chess, channels her real-life experiences and relationships into organic pop-rock-inspired tracks—effortlessly capturing the exhilarating, romantic, and soul-stirring facets of the human experience with sincerity and finesse. Born and raised by the Jersey shore, she began playing guitar and writing at 12—and began her musical journey at 18 after finding a like-minded musical community at Monmouth University. Her career was gaining momentum and buzz—her debut music video, “Rock With Me,” won Best Film at the 2019 Lovesick Film Festival in Jersey City.

However, her trajectory took a sharp turn in 2021 after a personal and professional split with her producer, leaving her with an unfinished debut album and a deep creative and spiritual void. Inspired by powerhouse singer-songwriters like Taylor Swift and encouraged by mentor Mike Flannery, Francesca routed her heartbreak into cathartic projects—emerging with a refined, authentic pop sound. Now 26, she’s diving headfirst into her artistry—fearlessly pushing creative boundaries and baring her soul to the world. With a brand-new versatile, stripped-back album on the horizon, Francesca has a renewed voice—soulful, dedicated, and more vibrant than ever.

“I Just Wanna Be Your Lover Again” is pure pop bliss and reflects Francesca’s drive to embrace her refreshing pop sound and style. The timeless melody is effortlessly immersive—mellow and groovy, wrapped in an unmistakable sultry atmosphere. Pining for the past lover who still lingers in her present, she lays it all on the line, hoping to turn back time. Her vocals are soft and dreamy yet brimming with confidence, a delicate balance that makes every note irresistible. She’ll never quite shake the thrill of her whirlwind romance and is unafraid to say so. So, addressing her past lover directly, she turns up the allure—whispering a confession, a plea, and temptation that’s impossible to resist, “won’t you please set my heart free.”

Drawing inspiration from Madonna’s sultry rooftop kiss in the “Borderline” music video—Francesca invites viewers on an amorous journey through the decades—embracing strikingly on-the-nose looks from fashion and music icons that defined each era. From Pricilla Presley’s daisy-laden poof to Mariah Carey’s sleek black jumpsuit—she crafts a vivid celebration of pop culture and style—masterfully blending the past, present, and future into one enchanting narrative. Sparks fly between Francesca and her new lover played by her real-life partner—but hesitation lingers. As she finds new romance, one big question remains: will she let the past hold her back?

Working with longtime friend, director, and editor Kris Khunachak, every detail is intentional and meticulously planned. Her magnetic presence nearly distracts from the finer touches—like growing out her hair for a year, then cutting it mid-filming to achieve more precise looks. If that wasn’t enough, scattered easter eggs allude to her upcoming album—encouraging viewers to rediscover delightful details hidden in plain sight. It’s clear that Francesca poured all of herself into this visual—few artists commit so fully to fulfilling a vision—and it shows. Without a shadow of a doubt, “I Just Wanna Be Your Lover Again” is her most spirited, creative, and compelling display of artistry yet—and it’s just a glimpse of what’s to come.

