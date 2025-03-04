Infinium Medical Announces Exclusive U.S. Partnership with Lemi MD, Introducing Italian-Inspired Procedure Chairs

Lemi MD MD-Series Procedure Chairs Lemi Monza Mobile Surgical Chair Lemi Dreamed Procedure Chair from Infinium

LARGO, FL, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Infinium Medical , a leading provider of innovative medical equipment, is pleased to announce its exclusive U.S. partnership with Lemi MD , a renowned Italian manufacturer of high-quality procedure and surgical chairs.This new collaboration brings the sleek, Italian-inspired Lemi MD-Series—featuring the Dreamed Stationary Procedure Chair, the Monza Mobile Surgery Chair, and the Lemi 4 Procedure Table—to healthcare facilities across the United States. By combining Infinium Medical’s proven track record in medical device manufacturing, sales, and customer support with Lemi’s European-styled, precision-engineered designs, this partnership delivers a cutting-edge solution for a wide range of medical specialties, including Oral Surgery, Dermatology, Aesthetic & Cosmetic Surgery, Plastic Surgery, ENT, OBGYN, Diagnostic & Physiotherapy, Hair Implants, Podiatry, and Chemotherapy.“Infinium Medical is honored to partner with Lemi as their exclusive distributor in the U.S.,” said Oz Ozkaya, President at Infinium Medical. “Their procedure chairs offer a compact form factor, intuitive design, and fine Italian craftsmanship—all at an affordable price point. We are excited to extend these benefits to healthcare professionals seeking top-tier patient positioning solutions.”Key Benefits of the Lemi MD-Series Procedure Chairs:- Compact Footprint & Sleek Design: Easy to maneuver and integrate into any clinical setting.- Precision Engineering & Durability: Built with robust materials for long-lasting performance.- Fine Italian Upholstery: Elevated patient comfort with stylish, high-quality finishes.- Power Patient Positioning Movements: Intuitive controls for quick, precise adjustments.- Versatile Configurations: Tailored to multiple clinical applications across various medical specialties.Healthcare facilities seeking to enhance their patient experience and operational efficiency can now access this unique line of Italian-designed chairs exclusively through Infinium Medical. The partnership underscores Infinium Medical’s commitment to providing healthcare professionals with industry-leading products that combine innovation, reliability, and value.For more information about Lemi MD-Series Procedure Chairs or to request a quote, please visit https://infiniummedical.com/product-category/procedure-exam-chairs/ About Infinium MedicalInfinium Medical is a leading supplier of medical equipment, dedicated to providing healthcare facilities worldwide with innovative technologies and exceptional customer support. Based in Largo, FL, Infinium Medical offers a comprehensive range of products including patient monitors, anesthesia machines, surgical tables, and other advanced medical devices that enhance patient care and streamline clinical operations. https://infiniummedical.com About Lemi MD Brusaferri & C. srlLemi is an Italian-based medical manufacturer renowned for its expertly designed and crafted treatment chairs, tables, and other medical furniture. With a reputation for combining style, durability, and practicality, Lemi’s products feature premium materials and meticulous engineering—setting new standards in patient comfort and practitioner efficiency.

