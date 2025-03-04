ClearView Imaging Center, Inc. Appoints Dr. Fred H. Brennan, Jr. as Medical Director

THE VILLAGES, FL, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ClearView Imaging Center, Inc. is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Fred H. Brennan, Jr. as its Medical Director. A highly accomplished physician specializing in family and sports medicine, Dr. Brennan brings a wealth of experience in medical leadership and patient care to ClearView’s state-of-the-art early prevention CT Scanning facilities in The Villages, FL, and Tampa, FL.Dr. Brennan is board-certified in family medicine and holds a Certificate of Added Qualifications (CAQ) in Sports Medicine. His distinguished career includes serving as a team physician for the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers and MLB’s Toronto Blue Jays, as well as being a Chief Medical Officer for the Boston Marathon and the Ironman World Championship in Hawaii. A former Division I college football player, two-time Boston Marathon finisher, and Ironman Triathlon World Championship finisher, Dr. Brennan’s deep understanding of sports medicine and injury prevention makes him a highly respected figure in the medical community. In addition to his extensive sports medicine background, Dr. Brennan served over 20 years in the military, retiring as a Lieutenant Colonel. He was awarded a Bronze Star Medal for his service as an ER physician in Baghdad, Iraq, during Operation Iraqi Freedom, along with 25 additional medals for his outstanding contributions.“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Brennan to the ClearView Imaging team,” said Joe Hess, Cofounder and COO of ClearView Imaging Center, Inc. “His extensive medical expertise, leadership, and commitment to patient care will be invaluable as we establish ourselves as a premier provider of early prevention CT scanning service in Florida.”As Medical Director, Dr. Brennan will oversee ClearView Imaging Center’s commitment to providing exceptional lifesaving early prevention CT scans while ensuring the highest standards of medical excellence. His role will also include serving as a trusted advisor for medical protocols and best practices.Dr. Brennan is currently a faculty member at the University of South Florida/Morton Plant Mease Family Medicine Residency Program in Clearwater, Florida, and has contributed extensively to medical publications, including UpToDate, Current Sports Medicine Reports, and American Family Physician.ClearView Imaging Center, Inc. is committed to providing lifesaving early detection CT scanning services with cutting-edge technology and patient-focused options. With the leadership of Dr. Brennan, the company is well-positioned to deliver top-tier lifesaving solutions to the communities it serves.For more information about ClearView Imaging Center, Inc. and its servicesAbout ClearView Imaging Center, Inc.ClearView Imaging Center, Inc. provides state-of-the-art early prevention CT scanning designed to deliver accurate and timely diagnostic results which saves lives. With locations in The Villages, FL, and Tampa, FL, the company is dedicated to innovation, patient care, and saving lives.

