HIP Video Promo Presents: Chuck Fraz' DA Original releases brand new music video for "Life Is A Race"

Atlanta's Newest Musician Chuck Fraz' DA Original Turns Life's Challenges into Powerful Visual Testimony of Triumph

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Powerhouse force Chuck Fraz’ (pronounced like Frazier) DA Original truly lives up to his name—a creative who embodies the life-changing power of focus and resilience, uniquely exploring inner mysteries and weaving spiritual lessons into his soulful tracks. Growing up in inner-city Baltimore, Chuck faced many struggles. Finding himself getting into trouble “coming off the steps” on the streets, he knew he wanted more from life—and his deep love for melodies and freestyling became his anchor. “I am music,” he says. The essence of music in his soul—never fades despite the obstacles. Determined to keep moving forward, he refused to let his circumstances define him.

Now settled in Atlanta, Chuck channels his gratitude and ambition into making his dreams a reality. With a distinctive truth-seeking mindset, Chuck encourages listeners to pursue their dreams with a full heart and sound mind, having made it out the other side himself. Drawing inspiration from a diverse range of genres—including rap, R&B, and the soulful sounds of 80s rock—he crafts tracks brimming with authenticity fueled by his compelling consciousness. And fans have a lot to look forward to—his upcoming new EP—serving as a precursor to a full-length album set for release shortly after. With his unwavering passion and resonant lyricism, Chuck Fraz’ DA Original proves that originality and vibrant artistry are born from within, and have the power to take one anywhere.

Throughout his life, Chuck has faced countless hurdles—but “stop” is not in his vocabulary. “Born from the darkness, raised for the limelight”—he resolves to “keep running” through this wild race of life until he reaches greatness. The track pulses with ferocious momentum, driven by a high-energy beat that injects a refreshing burst of energy. Chuck’s flow is smooth yet commanding—gliding over the rhythm with a sense of determination and grit. Speaking from real-life experience, he offers an unexpectedly vulnerable point of view—reflecting on his past, upbringing, and his relentless drive to create a better life for himself and his family. It all comes together like a tightly wound ball of rubber bands, ready to snap back with an undeniable bounce. More than just an anthem of encouragement and achievement, the track carries layers of deeper meaning, with spiritual wisdom brewing just beneath the surface—a brilliant signature for Chuck Fraz’ DA Original.

The accompanying music video, created in collaboration with longtime friend J. Jackson, embodies the classic underdog spirit—featuring a track star jumping hurdles on a football field. It’s a timeless metaphor—and as Chuck passionately delivers his bars and cheers the runner on, even joining in the race himself—his dedication and sincerity are palpable. This is his story—the good, the bad, and the ugly—and he’s unafraid to share it, now standing in a much better place. For those soaking in the sage wisdom of someone who “stayed down ‘till he came up,” the final shot offers a powerful moment of reflection. As the camera drifts into the sky, leaving Chuck lying in the center of the vast football field, he spells out the overarching spiritual message: “You are in a dream, wake up to the true light”—a thought-provoking takeaway for his viewers. As one of his first visuals to partner with a song, it’s a stellar introduction to the evolving artistry of Chuck Fraz’ DA Original—an artist whose journey, vision, and sound promise to not only be impactful—but unforgettable.

