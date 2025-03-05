Marcia Francis Przeslawski Offers a Beautifully Simple Way to Teach Young Children the Deeper Significance of Christmas

A heartfelt story connecting Santa’s gifts to the true meaning of the holiday.

COOKSTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- All year-round but more so when Christmas season approaches, parents are looking for ways to teach their children the true spirit of the holiday, and Marcia Francis Przeslawski’s book “ The Gifts of Christmas ” offers an inspiring and unique approach. Written for her own daughters, this heartwarming story connects the magical gifts of Santa, the deeper, divine meaning of Christmas—God’s gift of Jesus and the salvation He brings to all people.Przeslawski, a Christian mother of two, penned the story when her daughters were just one year old as a way to help them understand the connection between Christmas gifts and the celebration of Jesus' birth. “Santa is not just a secular figure,” says Przeslawski. “He was a Christian who reflected the values of Jesus, and I wanted my daughters to see that link.” Her heartfelt book educates children about the importance of love, salvation, and the spiritual gifts from God that go beyond material possessions.Through simple, clear language, “The Gifts of Christmas” explains the two seemingly separate ideas of gift-giving: the fun and wonder of Santa and the spiritual significance of God’s gifts. “Every perfect gift is from God,” she notes, a quote from the Bible that holds deep significance in her story. While many focus on receiving physical presents during Christmas, Przeslawski emphasizes that the real gifts are intangible—love, faith, and salvation, which are expressed through relationship with God and sharing gifts with the people around you as a way to show your love.Incorporating elements of her own childhood, Przeslawski recalls the treasured memories of growing up in a Christian family where the celebration of Christmas was grand and magical. “Christmas was always a big event,” she reminisces. “From decorating the tree to reenacting the nativity scene during the Christmas eve children’s mass, it was about much more than just gifts.”Available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other major online bookstore retailers, this book is particularly perfect for parents of young children looking to help their little ones appreciate the deeper meaning behind Christmas. “The Gifts of Christmas” presents two complex subjects—Santa and Jesus’ gift of salvation—in a way that’s easy for children to grasp, making it an essential holiday read for families.Through her artistic background and heartfelt writing, Przeslawski continues to inspire others, offering a timeless reminder of the true gifts of Christmas that go beyond what can be touched or seen.About Writers’ BrandingWriters’ Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses. Please visit www.writersbranding.com for more information.

