At SXSW, RueData Secures Seed Financing Led By Valor Ventures to Expand AI Fleet Optimization Solution

AI-powered fleet management platform already serving 40,000+ vehicles, delivering significant cost savings, enhanced safety, and improved fuel efficiency.

AUSTIN, TN, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RueData , a visionary AI-augmented platform that optimizes fleet utility, secured seed financing to accelerate its adoption by major fleets across North America. RueData uses a proprietary algorithm and process to save its fleet customers 30% on tire costs on average, while improving fuel economy, reliability, and safety. RueData has helped its clients reduce on-road flats and blowouts by up to 79%, a significant safety and cost concern for fleet operators. Although tires are the second-largest expense for fleets, they are often overlooked.“We’re proud to be a solution our customers can rely on, as their customers rely on them. Fleet management is a tough business, with so many moving parts and challenges. I’m grateful RueData is able to free leading fleet operations teams to show just how great they are,” says Sebastian Baquero, CEO and co-founder. “We met Valor last year, and they immediately understood our global vision and how we can empower the people who power the economy, today’s fleet operations professionals.”“Sebastian and his team stood out right from the start with their dedication to customer success. By centralizing tire data and optimizing maintenance, we’ve improved operational efficiency, enhanced traceability, and reduced tire-related costs across Cemex’s supply chain,” says Karla Arrambide, Leaplab Acceleration Program Manager for Cemex Ventures, the venture arm of the concrete transportation company that operates in 50 countries with revenues north of $17B. “Cemex became an early customer, and we are rolling out the platform across several of its operations”. Additional early customers include arms of the Pepsi Bottling Company, CocaCola Company, JBS, and Heineken.“It’s rare to find a blue ocean opportunity like this,” says Lisa Calhoun, managing partner at Valor Ventures who joins the board. “Sebastian, Jorge, and the entire team are focused on providing transparency and operational efficiency right where ‘the rubber meets the road,’ a previously un-optimized and incredibly expensive component of fleet operations. I’m extremely proud of the incredible customers they serve today in 8 countries and the incredible relationships they’ll be able to scale thanks to this seed round.” Decelera Ventures and Pittsburgh Angels also participated in the round.Sebastian Baquero is speaking on RueData and its work transforming fleets into more efficient, safe operations through software at SXSW on the 8th of March at 2 pm at the Tennessee House in Electric Shuffle Austin, 91 Red River St STE 102.About RueDataRueData helps fleets reduce tire costs, prevent breakdowns, and cut emissions using AI and predictive analytics. Today, fleets covering 40,000+ vehicles rely on RueData to improve efficiency and sustainability. Learn more at ruedata.comAbout Valor VenturesAtlanta-based Valor Ventures invests in B2B AI and SaaS companies in the South. Learn more at valor.vc.

