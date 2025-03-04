New Book Chronicles a 60+ Year Pilgrimage to Discover Mary, Mother of God

Author Gerard Havasy TRAVELS WITH MARY: THE MOTHER OF GOD

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Authors Gerard & Geraldine Havasy Document Their Faith-Filled Travels Across 50 CountriesA remarkable 60+ year journey spanning 50 countries is now captured in a new book, Travels with Mary, Mother of God, a faith-filled travel memoir that explores Marian devotion across cultures, traditions, and historical contexts.Co-authors Gerard and Geraldine Havasy, now in their 80s, never set out to write a book. In fact, when they brought home their first Marian statue in 1958, they had no idea it would lead them on a lifetime pilgrimage, collecting over 100+ Marian relics, statues, and sacred artifacts from around the world. Looking back, they see now that Mary was guiding them every step of the way.A Spiritual and Cultural PilgrimageTravels with Mary, Mother of God is more than just a travel memoir—it’s a pilgrimage of faith, filled with stories of miraculous encounters, divine moments, and cultural treasures that celebrate the Blessed Mother’s presence worldwide.From the healing waters of Lourdes to the silent apparition of Knock, from a Czech crystal Madonna to a hand-carved ebony Mary from Tanzania, every page is a testament to how Mary speaks to people in different ways, across different cultures—yet always with the same love.Throughout their travels, the Havasys uncovered rare Marian relics, met people who led them to hidden treasures, and experienced divine encounters that reaffirmed their faith. As they wrote the book, one truth became clear: there are no coincidences—only moments of grace.An Invitation to Experience Marian DevotionThis book is for anyone who has ever felt a connection to Mary—whether they have been devoted to her for years or are just beginning to explore her role in faith. It’s for those who have traveled to Marian sites, and for those who dream of going one day. And most of all, it’s for those who want to bring the beauty of Marian pilgrimage into their own lives, no matter where they are."Mary has been with us on every step of this journey," the Havasys share, "and we know she is with you, too. We hope that as you read this book, you’ll feel her love, her presence, and her invitation to walk with her a little closer."About the AuthorsGerard and Geraldine Havasy are lifelong Marian devotees who have spent decades deepening their Catholic faith through global travel and religious study. Their passion for collecting Marian relics, statues, and religious artifacts began in 1958 and evolved into a spiritual mission. Travels with Mary, Mother of God is the culmination of their lifetime of devotion, offering readers an inspiring look at how Mary is honored worldwide.Travels with Mary, Mother of God will be available in paperback, hardcover, and is currently live on Amazon Kindle eBook format across major retailers and bookstores. Pre-orders for paperbacks are now open.For media inquiries, review copies, or interview requests, please contact:

