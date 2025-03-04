Garden Media Group Releases 'Superstars for Spring': New Products and Plants for 2025

Superstars for Spring 2025

Gardening Made Effortless for Beginners and Pros Alike

We are thrilled to unveil the 2025 Garden Superstars, a lineup of new products and plants that inspire creativity and make gardening easier” — Katie Dubow, President, Garden Media Group

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Garden Media Group ’s 2025 Garden Superstars for Spring highlights another year of new products.“We are thrilled to unveil the 2025 Garden Superstars, a lineup of new products and plants that inspire creativity and make gardening easier,” said Katie Dubow, president of Garden Media Group. “These products empower gardeners of all skill levels—whether beginners or seasoned pros—with innovative tools, vibrant plants, and fresh ideas to make gardening more enjoyable than ever.”Here is Garden Media's list of Garden Superstars for Spring 2025.Elevate The Garden Game This YearThe 4-Tier Greenhouse from Centurion Brands is a year-round solution for growing plants, fruits, and vegetables. With a 4-tier shelving system and durable reinforced roll-up cover, gardeners can create the ideal growing environment to start seedlings and let them thrive. The open grid shelf design ensures proper drainage, while the two-zippered door panel allows easy access and ventilation. Compact and portable, it's built for limited spaces like patios or balconies.A New Spin on a ClassicWhether plant parents are seeking conversation starters or trying to get their hands on the newest introductions, these new pothos varieties bring style and charm indoors. Dare to be different with the textural leaves of Shangri-La Pothos. Boasting a crinkled appearance, this easy-care climber thrives in medium to bright light and can reach up to 5 feet, making it a showstopper for collectors and social media enthusiasts.Looking for something brighter? The Neon Joy Pothos lights up indoor spaces with its golden-green heart-shaped leaves edged in dark green. This low-light wonder adds vibrancy as it climbs or trails effortlessly.Easy Garden Solutions for BeautyTransform the landscape with DIY designs from Plant By Number. These professional-quality garden maps, printed on weed-blocking fabric or biodegradable paper, provide everything needed for a flawless layout. The new Medium Accent Garden Map simplifies gardening with a printed-to-scale design, a digital layout PDF, and step-by-step installation instructions. Suitable for beginners and seasoned gardeners, the map ensures precise plant spacing and allows for a quick installation in 2 to 4 hours.To create a cutting garden, the Cut Flower Garden Map provides a solution, planting instructions, and a curated selection of native plants delivered to your door.Foraging Made Easy, Florals Made FabulousGardeners, nature lovers, and home-décor enthusiasts are embracing the foraging trend, bringing garden-found bouquets indoors. With the help of OASISForage Products™, they’re gaining the confidence and inspiration to get creative with their projects. The new Column and Terra Vases make a canvas for foraged floral arrangements, adding whimsy and style that lets flowers and greenery take center stage. New for 2025, gardeners can extend floral creations to the porch with Porch Pot Forage Foam, a sturdy foam that provides reliable support for all wild blooms, ensuring they stay fresh and fabulous. It’s the solution for crafting beautiful, long-lasting container arrangements. For holiday creations, the Holiday Strong Foam is a heavy-duty floral foam designed to support thick, heavy, evergreen boughs and pine branches. A tool for both professional florists and DIY decorators.For more information, visit www.Oasisforageproducts.com Bold Blooms and Pollinator PowerTurn the garden into a masterpiece with two new arrivals from Jackson & Perkins. The Lemon Burst Floribunda Rose, exclusive to Jackson & Perkins, offers golden-yellow, fully double blooms that steal the spotlight. With up to 115 petals each and a moderate fruity fragrance, this golden treasure is fit for garden beds or cut flower arrangements in zones 5-9. The upright, bushy habit, glossy green foliage, and disease resistance provide the stage for long-lasting color.Pair it with the Gaillardia Lunar'Eclipse' Blanket Flower, a new perennial that brings pollinator-friendly brilliance to sunny spots. Each compact plant showcases red petals dipped in yellow, blooming continuously from summer into fall. Not only does it attract bees and butterflies, but its seed heads also provide food for songbirds in winter. Drought and deer-resistant, this low-maintenance gem thrives in zones 5-10 in beds, borders, and containers and can be planted under roses, making it ideal for gardeners of all skill levels. With Lemon Burst’s color complementing the mounds of 'Eclipse.' The garden will thrive with these new additions!A Showstopping Performer for Spring LandscapesMagic Star™ Cordyline is a true superstar for spring gardens. Vibrant foliage is a mix of green leaves with creamy white edges, fading to pink towards the center and ending in an intense red at the trunk. A compact, upright growth habit makes Magic Star™ fit for smaller spaces, while its drought tolerance and ability to thrive in full sun to part shade make it a versatile choice for an accent, container, or mass planting. Size at maturity is 30” tall and wide. Ideal for Zones 8 - 10.Garden Media specializes in home and garden, horticulture, outdoor living, and lawn and landscape industries, offering innovative PR campaigns designed to secure top media placements and partnerships. For more information, visit https://gardenmediagroup.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.