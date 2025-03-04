Complimentary Tax and Retirement Planning Workshop

Serenity Wealth Management Logo Prepare For A Happy Retirement! Take care of you and those you love in retirement!

Join Us for a Complimentary Educational Workshop: Tax Planning and Retirement, on March 8th, at 10 a.m. at Long Beach City College Pacific Coast Campus

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Serenity Wealth Management Is Proud To Announce A Complimentary Educational Workshop: Tax Planning and Retirement As retirement approaches, securing a sound financial future is more important than ever. Rising inflation, changes to tax laws, market volatility, and concerns about Social Security have left many Americans feeling financially uncertain. To help retirees and those planning for retirement navigate these challenges, Serenity Wealth Management is hosting a complimentary educational workshop: Tax Planning and Retirement.Retirees and pre-retirees need to prepare themselves for the years when their money works for them. This comprehensive Retirement 101 course is specifically designed for individuals who have recently retired (within the past five years) or are considering retirement in the next 2-5 years, providing the necessary tools and knowledge to help you create a clear, confident, and personalized retirement strategy.Topics covered:• The impact of inflation on retirement planning• Strategies to increase financial stability throughout retirement• How to adjust your plan to respond to market changes• Ways to minimize taxes for you and your loved ones• The disadvantages of contributing to a 401(k) and alternative strategies• Avoiding today’s tax traps and growing your retirement funds tax-free• Creating guaranteed lifetime income• Managing investment risks and protecting assets from market volatility• Understanding the sequence of returns and how to avoid running out of money in retirement• Planning for longevity, healthcare costs, and estate planningUnlike traditional financial seminars that focus on products, this workshop is designed to educate and empower attendees to make well-informed retirement decisions. The instructors, Curtis Hills, CFP , and Irina Hill, CPA, will give insights into the most common mistakes retirees make and actionable strategies to ensure financial security in retirement years.This two-hour session is about identifying personal retirement goals, evaluating the risks, and creating a proactive plan to secure the future.For many retirees, protecting their assets and maintaining their lifestyle is a priority, and many retirees feel lost in the current uncertain financial world. Curtis Hill and Irina Hill want to equip their audience with the knowledge so they can move forward with confidence.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.