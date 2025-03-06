Luxury Penthouse with Stunning Views Launches in Prime Los Angeles Location

Living Room The Beautiful View From The Balcony

Not only is this the most desirable location in Los Angeles, but it is also the most desirable location in the building.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Irina Hill with Rodeo Realty is proud to announce the launch of a luxurious, top-floor penthouse condominium in one of Los Angeles' most desirable locations at 1223 South Roxbury Drive, #305, Los Angeles, CA 90035. This exceptional residence offers unparalleled views, sophisticated design, and top-of-the-line appliances, catering to discerning homebuyers seeking the ultimate urban living.This recently updated home boasts high-quality finishes throughout, including luxury pure wool carpet, new bohemian quartzite countertops, and premium Viking, Bosch, and Miele appliances. The double-door entrance opens to a spacious, light-filled living room featuring floor-to-ceiling windows that showcase breathtaking views of the city.Key features of this property include:• A practical and sophisticated floor plan with a dining area, breakfast area, and large pantry.• Two private bedroom suites.• Walk-in closets, recessed lighting, a fireplace, and large glass sliders, plantation shutters• In-unit laundry room with a side-by-side washer and dryer.• An enormous balcony.• Central AC, and heating.• Building amenities include a heated pool and spa, gym, sauna, secured parking, separate storage room, and pet-friendly association rules.Young professionals love living at 1223 S Roxbury Drive due to the proximity to Roxbury Memorial Park, restaurants, coffee shops, schools, places of worship, and shopping."This penthouse represents a rare opportunity to own a piece of luxury in the heart of Los Angeles," said Irina Hill. "The combination of stunning views, high-end finishes, and a prime location makes this property truly exceptional."This exceptional Penthouse condo is adjacent to the iconic Roxbury Memorial Park and within walking distance of restaurants, chic coffee houses, sophisticated shopping, and multiple places of worship.About Irina Hill:Irina Hill is a Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist affiliated with Rodeo Realty, a leading real estate brokerage in the Los Angeles area known for its commitment to providing exceptional service and expertise to its clients.

