Ignova Ventures Acquires Aerospace Assets of Systems Integrators LLC

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ignova Ventures is pleased to announce the acquisition of all aerospace assets of Systems Integrators LLC, including CGS Technologies specialty gasket manufacturing brand, precision machining, and aerospace assembly businesses. This acquisition strengthens Ignova’s foundational manufacturing capabilities to serve aerospace and defense customers with high-precision manufacturing solutions.The newly acquired business will operate as Ignova Mechanical from its facility at 23630 N 35th Drive, Glendale, AZ 85310, USA. The transition ensures continuity for existing customers while positioning Ignova for long-term growth in aerospace and defense manufacturing.“We are building a best-in-class sourcing and procurement experience for aerospace and defense buyers. By implementing next-generation customer experience and manufacturing technologies to critical manufacturing businesses like CGS Technologies, customers can expect a streamlined purchasing process, exceptional quality, and a scalable partner they can trust as extensions of their own factories,” said Jeevan Mulgund, Founding Member of Ignova Ventures.“The aerospace and defense industries demand manufacturing partners that can reliably deliver high quality components on time with a highly efficient procurement experience. This acquisition aligns perfectly with our strategic vision to build a comprehensive portfolio of solutions in critical aerospace and defense manufacturing. By bringing these specialized assets under the Ignova umbrella, we are combining our next-generation quote to delivery technology stack with legacy technical expertise to create a customer experience that will set new sourcing and procurement standards for aerospace and defense supply chain,” added Sumit Mehrotra, Founding Member of Ignova VenturesFor inquiries related to this acquisition, please contact admin@ignova.us.About Ignova Ventures and Ignova MechanicalIgnova Ventures is the investment and growth platform focused on acquiring and scaling industrial businesses. Ignova Mechanical is the manufacturing division specializing in precision components for aerospace, defense, and industrial markets. Both operate as DBAs under Ignova Mechanical Solutions LLC, with Ignova Ventures driving strategic acquisitions and Ignova Mechanical serving as the operational backbone.

