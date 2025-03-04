HL Productions Logo Slate of Projects Unveiled at the European Film Market. Haute-Lifestyle.com, the Boutique Luxury Lifestyle Online Magazine.

Haute-Lifestyle.com, Helmed by Publisher Janet Walker, Adds Three New Sections

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Haute-Lifestyle.com, the online boutique luxury lifestyle magazine, helmed by Publisher and award-winning screenwriter Janet Walker, has reached another milestone, adding three new subsections, as the digital continues to distinguish itself among the world of online publications.

Haute-Lifestyle.com, "The Huff Post of Luxury," has provided readers with breaking news, political coverage, and current entertainment reviews for 15 years and remains committed to informing readers about various contemporary topics.

Adding Men’s Health and Wellness, Women’s Health and Wellness, and Sex, Dating, and Relationships, allows Haute-Lifestyle.com, to address the complex health and wellness issues particular to each gender while maintaining a traditional Health and Wellness section for issues common to all.

“My goal is to continue to add content that reaches across demographics and can address the unique health and wellness needs of both men and women,” Ms. Walker said.

The internationally recognized digital magazine began as a one-page idea during the 2009 global financial meltdown and was nurtured by Ms. Walker’s unwavering commitment to journalistic ideals. That single idea, along with Ms. Walker’s determination to deliver engaging and interesting content has helped the magazine continue to grow and develop. Across the nine sections and 44 subsections, Haute-Lifestyle.com also brings readers an international cosmopolitan beat with coverage in crime, science, technology, lifestyle, fashion, entertainment, movie reviews, travel, leisure, arts, book reviews, theater, music, sports, and the world's geopolitical scene.

Haute-Lifestyle.com is read weekly worldwide and is the first online magazine to be operated by Ms. Walker. She has also created The-Entertainment-Zone.com, currently introduced through a social media awareness campaign.

Ms. Walker is also celebrating the success of her five original screenplays which continue to earn global raves from Cannes to Toronto and Los Angeles to New York. The recent recognition of each of Ms. Walker's five screenplays, "The Six Sides of Truth," "The Wednesday Killer," "The Manhattan Project," "The Assassins of Fifth Avenue," and “Project 13: The Last Day,” elevates the total awards and selections to 121.

"The Six Sides of Truth," tells the story of a female reporter who discovered the human testing of a classified project and her race against time to expose the high-ranking government officials who will stop at nothing to silence her.

"The Wednesday Killer," a riveting, race against time crime drama, tells the story of a sadomasochistic murderer targeting affluent New York City women and the FBI agent driven by childhood memories to catch this monster before he kills again.

"The Manhattan Project," a riveting, fast-action, suspense thriller, weaves a tale of greed and corruption, as a dedicated investigative news team works to expose a depraved minister and a tenacious DEA agent, haunted by the murder of her family, race to capture a ruthless cartel leader with a foothold in Manhattan's legal system.

"The Assassins of Fifth Avenue," an edgy crime thriller, tells the story of a wealthy criminal mastermind, a serial killer, and a reporter determined to uncover the truth and the exiled detective she enlists to help her find the killer before he kills again.

“Project 13: The Last Day,” a gripping, white-knuckle, sci-fi action drama, follows the Braverman family in a post-apocalyptic world as they seek to reunite with their loved ones after a bioweapon is released resulting in anarchy and lawlessness while the government searches for a solution.

Ms. Walker is seeking a slate financing investor partner to co-produce her slate of projects.

About Haute-Lifestyle.com

Haute-Lifestyle.com, "The Huff Post of Luxury," has provided readers with breaking news and political coverage for 15 years and remains committed to informing readers with the Beltway Insider, a weekly roundup of the nation's top stories from inside the Beltway. Across the nine sections and 44 subsections, Haute-Lifestyle.com brings readers an international cosmopolitan beat and includes coverage of crime, science, technology, lifestyle, fashion, entertainment, travel, leisure, The Arts, book reviews, theater, music, and the world's geopolitical scene.

Haute-Lifestyle.com, along with Ms. Walker's other online and written properties are solely owned and operated by Janet Walker. She is the sole proprietor. She has not authorized any person or persons to perform any duties on her behalf or conduct any business, personal or professional, through any form of communication, including but not limited to in-person, verbal, written, or through a third party who has presented him/herself as an authority, broker or family member to facilitate any transaction, or by the perception of authority to initiate or complete any transaction.

Any person or persons who indicate, by any means, that they represent Haute-Lifestyle.com or Ms. Janet Walker, is committing fraud. No person or persons has/have been authorized to conduct any business, personal or professional, through any form of communication including, but not limited to, social media or any online communication, through electronic software, surveillance, listening devices of any kind, through U.S. Mail, email, or other forms of communication including American Sign Language, Braille, code, signs, flashcards, or any other non-verbal communication.

Haute-Lifestyle.com is the first online magazine created, founded, and built by Ms. Walker. She has also created The-Entertainment-Zone.com, currently introduced through a social media awareness campaign. Find us at http://www.Haute-Lifestyle.com.

