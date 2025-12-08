Janet Walker, Screenwriter and Publisher of Haute-Lifestyle.com, Celebrates Two New Published Anthologies

Janet Walker, Visionary Storyteller, Redefining Cinema and Media - Women Reporter Janet Walker, Visionary Storyteller, Redefining Cinema and Media Slate of Projects Unveiled at the European Film Market.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Janet Walker, Screenwriter, Author, and Publisher of the online boutique luxury lifestyle magazine, Haute-Lifestyle.com, is savoring the recent accolades, calling her a “creative visionary who turns truth into art” and someone who “is redefining the boundaries of cinema, media, and the written word.”

Recently, Ms. Walker expanded her creative journey into literature, where her voice carries the same pulse of urgency and insight. Her nonfiction work, "Unholy Alliances: A True Crime Story," dives into real events that once seemed fragmented, weaving them into a haunting tapestry of cause and consequence.

Weaving a compelling narrative, the author reveals her triumphs over childhood abuse and her entertainment beginnings only to encounter a financially desperate one-hit wonder preacher, a bloodthirsty anything-for-entertainment attorney, and a wild pack of salivating happy-ever-after thieves, who each set a trap through textbook grooming and expert circumvent. The story, told in the first person, gives readers a glimpse into a life of promise and determination as she meets evil in the church and criminals in a law firm.

Her second book, "Days, Times, Seasons, Events: A Collection of Poetry & Prose," offers a contrasting softness—a lyrical meditation on time, emotion, and reflection. Her third anthology, "Songs of Freedom: A Collection of Biblical Teachings," reflects on a season of seeking guidance and direction from the divine. All are now available on Amazon, and together they showcase her range as a writer who moves effortlessly between the factual and the poetic.

Ms. Walker is also celebrating the success of her five original, riveting, fast-action screenplays, which continue to earn global raves from Cannes to Toronto and Los Angeles to Chicago.

"The Six Sides of Truth," a chilling investigative thriller, thrusts audiences into the perilous journey of a journalist uncovering classified human testing while battling forces determined to silence her. Lauded across Tokyo, Berlin, and Montreal, the screenplay has garnered seven major awards for its taut narrative and emotional resonance.

Then comes "The Wednesday Killer," a psychological crime thriller set in Manhattan’s glittering heart, where privilege conceals monstrous intent. With fifteen global honors—including a Best Picture nomination at the Dubai Film Festival—it stands as a darkly poetic exploration of power, danger, and desire.

Her other works—"The Manhattan Project," "The Assassins of Fifth Avenue," and "Project 13: The Last Day"—continue this cinematic rebellion. Each script slices into corruption, survival, and human fragility with the precision of a master storyteller. Together, these screenplays have amassed more than 128 awards, cementing Walker’s reputation as a creative powerhouse whose stories transcend boundaries.

Ms. Walker continues to be elevated for her courage in storytelling. She had recently been featured in Women Reporter, Elle Magazine, BizWeekly.com, LA Weekly, and USANews.com. Her journey embodies a celebration of the human spirit—intelligence, perseverance, and the audacity to tell stories that matter. Through her lens, we are reminded that the truth, however unsettling, can also be profoundly beautiful.

About Janet Walker

Janet Walker, an accomplished screenwriter, journalist, and beat writer, is the founder and Publisher of the online magazine, Haute-Lifestyle.com. She has been a credentialed member of the media for top industry events as well as an invited member of the press for movie premieres, media junkets, and film screenings in New York, London, and Los Angeles.

Ms. Walker earned her B.A. from New York University and graduated with a degree in Journalism. She has completed MBA coursework from the University of Pennsylvania, Wharton School of Business. She also holds an A.AS degree. She has been published in print, magazines, and online.

A talented photographer, Ms. Walker’s pictures from her “Americana” collection have been featured, along with multiple artists, in a New York gallery show. In addition to her published work, she is an accomplished poet.

She is a member of the Authors Guild, the Los Angeles Press Club, the Northwest Screenwriters’ Guild, the National Writers Union UAW Local 1981/AFL-CIO, and the International Federation of Journalists.

