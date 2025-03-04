Hospitality Robots Market Projected Expansion to $3.08 Billion Market Value by 2030 with a 25.5% CAGR

The global hospitality robots market size is expected to reach $3,083 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 25.5% from 2021 to 2030.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global hospitality robots market was estimated at $295.5 million in 2020 and is expected to hit $3.08 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 25.5% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.The global hospitality robot market report is analyzed across type, end user, sales channel, and region. Based on type, the front desk robots segment held the major share in 2020, garnering more than half of the total market. The delivery robots segment, on the other hand, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 27.5% during the forecast period.

By end user, the hotels segment accounted for nearly two-thirds of the total market revenue in 2020, and is anticipated to retain its dominance by 2030. The restaurants and bars segment, however, would grow at the fastest CAGR of 27.4% from 2021 to 2030.Based on region, the market North America contributed to the major share in 2020, holding more than one-third of the global hospitality robots market. Simultaneously, Asia-Pacific would cite the fastest CAGR of 29.2% from 2021 to 2030. Other provinces studied in the report include LAMEA and Europe.

Key findings of the studyThe hospitality robots market size was valued at $295.3 million in 2020 and is estimated to reach $3,081 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 25.5% from 2021 to 2030.In 2020, depending on type, the front desk robots segment was valued at $151.8 million, accounting for 51.4% of the global hospitality robots market share.In 2020, depending on end user, the travel and tourism industry segment was valued at $57.4 million, accounting for 19.4% of the global hospitality robots market share.In 2020, depending on sales channel, the offline segment was valued at $126.1 million, accounting for 42.7% of the global hospitality robots market.In 2020, the U.S. was the most prominent market in North America and is projected to reach $821.9 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 23.9% during the forecast period.The key market players analyzed in the global hospitality robot market report include Connected RoboticsBotsAndUsTravelmate RoboticsUbtech Robotics, Inc.Hyundai Robotics Co., LtdKnightscope, Inc.MaidbotAethon Inc.Softbank RoboticsSavioke

