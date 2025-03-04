EHS Insight Expands its Software Reach to 28 Languages by Adding Vietnamese

EHS Insight expands its software offerings to 28 languages by adding Vietnamese, using JR Language's multilingual software translation services.

At JR Language, we take pride in supporting EHS Insight’s mission to create safer work environments” — Douglas Dohr, Senior Language Solutions Specialist

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EHS Insight, a leader in employee health and safety (EHS) cloud-based management solutions, is proud to announce that its flagship product now supports Vietnamese, bringing its total language offerings to 28. EHS Insight is also available in English, Spanish, French, Portuguese, Chinese (simplified), Dutch, German, Hungarian, Italian, Korean, Polish, Romanian and more. This expansion underlines the company’s dedication to enhancing accessibility and ensuring a safer work environment for employees worldwide.JR Language, a trusted translation services company , has been a key partner in this initiative since 2015 when they began translating EHS Insight’s software. What started with French and Spanish translation services has expanded to a multilingual offering in 28 languages today. The 10 years of relationship between EHS Insight and JR Language have propelled the software’s platform to meet a diverse workforce's linguistic and cultural needs. The addition of Vietnamese further strengthens the software’s ability to support multinational teams in high-risk industries.“We are thrilled to expand EHS Insight’s ability to include 28 languages,” said Gary McDonald, CEO of EHS Insight. “Safety and compliance are at the core of what we do. Providing our software in multiple languages allows organizations to empower their workforce with clear, precise communication. Our long-standing collaboration with JR Language has been instrumental in achieving this goal and in expanding our company's reach worldwide.”“At JR Language, we take pride in supporting EHS Insight’s mission to create safer work environments,” said Douglas Dohr, Senior Language Solutions Specialist at the translation agency. “Accurate and culturally adapted software translations are critical in the EHS industry, where the availability of information can significantly impact workplace safety. We look forward to continuing our relationship and helping EHS Insight expand its multilingual presence while promoting safety and inclusiveness.As industries worldwide prioritize workplace safety and compliance, the demand for multilingual EHS software continues to rise. Both companies remain committed to breaking language barriers and delivering solutions that enhance understanding, communication, and employee well-being.About EHS InsightEHS Insight is a leading provider of cloud-based environmental, health, and safety management solutions. With a user-friendly platform that enables organizations to manage EHS data, track incidents, ensure compliance and make data-driven decisions, EHS Insight helps businesses worldwide improve their safety culture and operational efficiency.About JR Language Translation ServicesJR Language Translation Services specializes in professional translation, localization, and interpretation services across multiple industries. Its industry specializations include software translations, machine translations, legal translations, and more. With expertise in over 100 languages, the company provides accurate, culturally adapted translations to help businesses communicate effectively in a global market.Media Contact:

