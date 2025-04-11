JR Language is a 2025 Greater Rochester Chamber Award Honoree

Fast-growing translation company earns distinction for business growth and community impact in the Finger Lakes Region

ROCHESTER, NY, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- JR Language Translation Services is proud to announce its selection as a 2025 MWBE Award honoree by the Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce. The award highlights the company’s rapid growth as a privately owned, minority- and woman-owned business enterprise (MWBE) based in Rochester, NY.In its second year, the MWBE Awards celebrate exceptional MWBEs in the Finger Lakes Region. JR Language will be officially recognized during the event on Wednesday, June 18, in downtown Rochester.“Our translation agency is honored to receive this recognition,” said Jackie Ruffolo, Founder and President of JR Language. “For 18 years, we’ve been helping clients communicate globally while growing from our headquarters in Rochester. This award reflects our talented team's dedication and our loyal clients' trust.”With language services in over 100 languages, JR Language empowers businesses to connect with employees, customers, and partners worldwide. From AI-powered translations and video localization to academic, healthcare, technical translations and more, the company supports diverse industries—especially middle-market and enterprise clients—with scalable, high-quality solutions that prioritize inclusivity and global reach.“Our 2025 MWBE Award honorees are a diverse and outstanding group of organizations representing industries and sectors throughout our regional economy,” said Bob Duffy, President & CEO of the Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce, “Our region would not be the same without the influence of [JR Language Translation Services Inc.], and we are proud they choose to call Greater Rochester home.”This year’s MWBE honorees collectively contribute over $400 million in revenue and create thousands of jobs, exemplifying the strength and promise of the region’s business ecosystem.About JR Language Translation Services Inc.JR Language is a professional language services company operating in the US, Canada, and Mexico. We specialize in custom multilingual solutions that support digital transformation, global communication, and compliance. Our services include translating official documents, websites, videos, and marketing content and interpreting for conferences, remote meetings, and phone calls.About the Greater Rochester Chamber of CommerceThe Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce represents over 1,300 members, championing policies and initiatives that fuel economic growth. As the leading voice for business in the region, the Chamber connects companies with resources, advocacy, and community to thrive in today’s dynamic economy.Media Contact

