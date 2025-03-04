MEI's Arts and Culture Center joins DESIGNEAST in Dubai

MEI's Arts and Culture Center joins DesignEast at Alserkal Avenue in Dubai DesignEast is a new platform launching in Dubai during Alserkal Art Week from 26 February to 5 March, 2023 focused on providing opportunities for emerging designers from the Middle East, South East Asia and China. MEI's Arts and Culture Center director Lyne Sneige speaks to founder and creative director Rue Kotharie about their opening show '(Un)common Threads' and two of the participating artists Ghizlane Sahli (Morocco) and Nour Hage (UAE/UK). In partnership with @alserkalavenue More episodes

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.