MEI's Arts and Culture Center joins DESIGNEAST in Dubai

MEI's Arts and Culture Center joins DesignEast at Alserkal Avenue in Dubai

DesignEast is a new platform launching in Dubai during Alserkal Art Week from 26 February to 5 March, 2023 focused on providing opportunities for emerging designers from the Middle East, South East Asia and China. MEI's Arts and Culture Center director Lyne Sneige speaks to founder and creative director Rue Kotharie about their opening show '(Un)common Threads' and two of the participating artists Ghizlane Sahli (Morocco) and Nour Hage (UAE/UK).

In partnership with @alserkalavenue

MEI's Arts and Culture Center joins DESIGNEAST in Dubai

