Realie Introduces Premium Owner Search Endpoint, Delivering Unmatched Flexibility in Property Data Retrieval

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Realie , the company revolutionizing real estate data with its next-generation, serverless property data platform, today announces the launch of its Premium Owner Search endpoint. This new feature addresses a long-standing industry challenge: the need for precise, inflexible owner name formatting when querying property data. By integrating Apache Lucene and leveraging advanced data matching, Realie’s Premium Owner Search allows for variations in abbreviations and name structures—ensuring users can locate accurate property records faster and more reliably than ever.Solving the Rigid Formatting Problem: One of the most persistent issues in property data retrieval is the strict name-formatting requirement. Traditional APIs frequently return zero results if an owner name is even slightly misspelled or formatted differently from county assessor records (e.g., “Johnathan Smith” vs. “Trust of John Smith”). Realie’s new Premium Owner Search solves this by:--Flexible Address and Owner Name Matching: Minor variations, abbreviations, or alternative spellings no longer block results.--Apache Lucene Integration: Realie’s engine intelligently surfaces the closest matches, allowing users to quickly identify the correct owner record even if they don’t know the exact official name.--Streamlined Workflow: Once the correct name is found via the Premium Owner Search, users can switch to Realie’s standard Property Data API to retrieve all parcels associated with that owner.Built on Realie’s High-Performance Platform: The Premium Owner Search builds on Realie’s existing serverless infrastructure, which is engineered for speed, scalability, and cost-effectiveness. Previously unveiled in February, this platform already boasts:--Instant Scalability: Serverless computing automatically adjusts resources based on demand, ensuring minimal latency and a smooth user experience.--Rapid Response Times: Typical query responses fall between 100–200ms, making Realie’s solution one of the fastest in the market.--Significant Cost Savings: Low operational overhead allows Realie to offer budget-friendly pricing, including a free tier for smaller-scale projects and startups.Generous Free Tier & Ease of Use: Realie continues its commitment to accessibility and affordability by including 25 free API calls each month, with each call capable of returning up to 500 parcels. This ensures developers, investors, and researchers can test the new Premium Owner Search risk-free. A recommended best practice:--Use the Premium Owner Search to confirm the official owner name.--Switch to the standard Property Data API to iterate through all properties under that owner, saving both time and cost.Supporting the Real Estate Industry’s Growth: Realie’s broader property data platform already covers an extensive range of real estate insights, including building attributes, lot details, ownership records, tax histories, and automated valuation models (AVMs). By sourcing data directly from county records, Realie maintains a high level of accuracy and transparency—core values that set the company apart in a crowded marketplace.About Realie: Realie is redefining real estate data access with a serverless, high-throughput infrastructure that manages massive volumes of queries per second—at a fraction of the usual cost. Its Property Data API provides near-instant data retrieval, while the Realie Assistant (an AI-driven analytics tool) empowers users to quickly visualize market dynamics, assess tax histories, and refine investment decisions via natural-language queries. With an unwavering focus on speed, scalability, and affordability, Realie is shaping the future of real estate technology by delivering cutting-edge solutions that streamline data workflows and drive innovation.

