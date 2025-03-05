Digital Forensics Corp. Launches 2025 Sextortion Study to Uncover the True Scope of a Growing Cybercrime

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Digital Forensics Corp. (DFC), a Cleveland-based cybersecurity company specializing in digital forensic services such as data breaches, forensic accounting, and online blackmail resolution, is proud to announce the release of its 2025 Sextortion Study. This comprehensive report is based on survey data collected from nearly 1,000 active sextortion cases sourced throughout December 2024 and January 2025. By uncovering the real dark side of sextortion, this study aims to demystify misconceptions about the crime and provide actionable insights for victims.Key Findings from the 2025 Sextortion Study:• Financial sextortion is on the rise. Data reveals that financial motives are driving a growing number of sextortion cases, with perpetrators often targeting individuals through dating apps and social media platforms.• Victims overwhelmingly targeted men. The study shows that 86% of cases involved male victims, often young men, contradicting the misconception that sextortion primarily affects women.• Platforms vary widely. While dating apps like Grindr and Ashley Madison are key platforms for initiating scams, 68.38% of cases reported threats originating from other messaging applications including email, SMS scams, and gaming platforms.• Compliance with demands leads to repeated threats. 62% of victims complied with their blackmailers' initial demands, fueling a cycle of escalating financial and psychological harm.Jacquelyne Diab, spokesperson for Digital Forensics Corp., shared her thoughts on the company’s mission: “At DFC, we are deeply committed to combating cybercrime in all its forms. With our extensive experience in digital forensic services, we’ve responded to a wide range of threats, from large data breaches and ransomware attacks, to intellectual property theft. However, the surge in financial sextortion cases has captured our attention as one of the most pressing challenges of 2025. This study is an important step toward raising awareness and equipping individuals with the knowledge they need to protect themselves.”The 2025 Sextortion Study also showcases emerging trends revealed by the nearly 1,000 surveys collected from active cases. These trends include:• The rapid adaptation of new technologies by cybercriminals to exploit vulnerabilities.• The role of anonymous payment systems in enabling sextortion schemes.• The global nature of sextortion, with victims and perpetrators often located in different countries, complicating enforcement efforts.Digital Forensics Corp. hopes that this study will not only illuminate the dangers of sextortion but also encourage victims to seek help and take action. With a dedicated team of experts and cutting-edge technology, DFC remains a trusted ally in the fight against online blackmail and other forms of cybercrime. To download the report, visit www.digitalforensics.com/2025-sextortion-report For more information about the 2025 Sextortion Study or to learn how Digital Forensics Corp. can assist victims, please visit www.digitalforensics.com or contact us at press@digitalforensics.com.About Digital Forensics Corp.:Digital Forensics Corp. is a leading cybersecurity company headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, specializing in digital forensic services, cyber investigation, and data breach response. With years of experience helping businesses and individuals navigate the complexities of the digital landscape, DFC is committed to protecting clients from emerging threats and providing innovative solutions to combat cybercrime.

