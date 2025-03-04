Rhino Chiropractic & Holistic Wellness Center Continues to Provide TMJ Pain Relief Treatments in Rockville Centre, NY

Rhino Chiropractic & Holistic Wellness Center Logo Dr. John Gehnrich Doctor of Chiropractic Dr. John Gehnrich Performing an Examination

ROCKVILLE CENTRE, NY, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rhino Chiropractic & Holistic Wellness Center, renowned for its expert non-invasive solutions for Temporomandibular Joint Disorder (TMD/TMJ), offers comprehensive chiropractic and holistic care for a broad spectrum of health conditions. Located at 25 S Park Ave, Rockville Centre , the center employs a variety of therapies aimed at alleviating symptoms and enhancing the quality of life for their patients.Proven Treatment MethodsThe clinic has refined its approach to include several established therapies designed to reduce pain, enhance jaw mobility, and decrease inflammation:•Chiropractic Adjustments: Aligning the spine and jaw to ease tension and improve joint function.•Erchonia Laser Therapy: Utilizing low-level laser therapy to decrease inflammation and promote healing in the jaw.•Structural Correction: Focusing on correcting the underlying postural causes of discomfort and misalignment through hands-on adjustments.•Postural Corrective Exercises and Devices: Utilizing targeted exercises and devices to help patients achieve and maintain optimal posture.A Holistic Approach to Patient WellnessDr. John Gehnrich, a dedicated Doctor of Chiropractic at Rhino Chiropractic & Holistic Wellness Center in Rockville Centre, brings over two decades of expertise to his practice. “At Rhino Chiropractic, we are deeply committed to providing holistic and non-invasive treatments that truly change lives. Whether it’s alleviating the discomfort of TMJ or addressing other complex health issues, our approach is designed to restore not only health but also overall quality of life," said Dr. Gehnrich. His mission is to help others achieve their optimal health through natural and holistic methods, making a significant impact on the Rockville Centre community and beyond.Enhancing Quality of Life Through Comprehensive Chiropractic CareRhino Chiropractic & Holistic Wellness Center is dedicated to improving the quality of life for their patients by providing expert care for a variety of prevalent health issues, including back pain, neck pain, arthritis, sciatica, and headaches. In addition to their proven chiropractic adjustments and Erchonia Laser Therapy, the center has integrated advanced diagnostic and corrective treatments to their holistic approach. These include:•Computerized Spinal Thermal Imaging: This technology helps to identify areas of inflammation and stress in the spine, allowing for targeted treatment.•Postural Spinal Analysis: Analyzing spinal alignment to understand postural deviations and create a tailored corrective strategy.•Bilateral Gravity Assessment: Assessing how evenly weight is distributed across the body to better understand potential imbalances and their impacts.•Hands-on Chiropractic Examination: Comprehensive manual examination of the musculoskeletal system to diagnose issues and plan effective treatments.•Detailed X-ray Analysis: Utilizing X-rays to gain a deeper insight into the structural integrity of the spine and other joints, aiding in the precision of the treatment plan.•Customized Corrective Care Plan: Developing personalized care plans based on the diagnostic findings to address specific patient needs, helping to restore function and reduce pain.Through these diagnostic and corrective measures, the center ensures that each patient not only experiences relief but also achieves long-term health improvements, enhancing overall well-being and functionality in daily activities.About Rhino Chiropractic & Holistic Wellness CenterRhino Chiropractic & Holistic Wellness Center remains committed to delivering high-quality chiropractic and holistic care in Rockville Centre, NY . Our team is dedicated to providing personalized treatments that promote long-term health and pain relief.

