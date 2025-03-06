Kanguro Expands Innovative Insurance Offerings with Launch of Renters Insurance in Florida

Kanguro launches FL renters' insurance. Expanding tech-driven, bilingual (Spanish/English) services with a Super App for easy, affordable coverage.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kanguro, the insurtech leader known for disrupting the pet insurance space, is now transforming renters' insurance in Florida with its innovative, tech-driven approach. As part of its continued expansion, Kanguro is also introducing a new partnership vertical , offering even greater value and convenience to its customers.With a focus on affordability, seamless claims management, and an unparalleled customer experience, Kanguro continues to redefine the insurance industry through its user-friendly Super App and end-to-end bilingual (English/Spanish) services.After perfecting pet insurance solutions, Kanguro is now bringing the same innovation, efficiency, and customer-centric approach to renters' insurance. Tenants across Florida can now access comprehensive coverage through Kanguro's intuitive website www.kanguroinsurance.com and its Super App, ensuring a smooth and hassle-free experience from sign-up to claims management. The company remains committed to providing top-rated insurance services at competitive prices without sacrificing quality or accessibility."At Kanguro, our mission is to modernize insurance—making it simple, transparent, fast, and accessible for everyone. Florida residents can access this solution today, and we're excited about the growth to come with new partnership verticals launching soon," said Andres Mishaan, CEO at Kanguro. "Our new renters' insurance offering in Florida embodies these values, providing tenants with an easy-to-use platform that delivers reliable coverage and exceptional service in both English and Spanish," said Nicholas Hanabergh, President at Kanguro.Kanguro's renters' insurance offers protection for personal belongings, liability coverage, and additional living expenses in case of unforeseen events, without taking much time. By leveraging cutting-edge technology, Kanguro streamlines the claims process, making it faster and more convenient for policyholders to get the assistance they need, when they need it.With a strong reputation for delivering the best-rated customer experience in insurance, Kanguro's expansion into renters insurance reinforces its commitment to making insurance accessible, simple, and stress-free. As the company continues to grow, it remains dedicated to serving diverse communities with a seamless bilingual experience tailored to their needs.For more information about Kanguro's renters' insurance or to get a quote, visit www.kanguroinsurance.com or download the Kanguro App today found in your iOS or Android store.

