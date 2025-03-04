AG Kaul Hosts Legislators at Wisconsin State Crime Laboratories, Advocates for Investment in State Budget

MADISON, Wis. – As Attorney General Josh Kaul advocates for a substantial investment in the Wisconsin State Crime Laboratories (WSCL) in the 2025-2027 state budget, today he hosted the first of three tours for legislators at the WSCL. The tours offer lawmakers a rare, behind-the-scenes look at the critical work done by WSCL professionals, as they help to solve complex crimes around the state.

“These tours provide a window into the complex and important work conducted by the knowledgeable, hard-working team at the crime labs,” said AG Kaul. “We must ensure that the labs have the resources they need to respond efficiently as they assist in keeping our communities safe.”

The Wisconsin Department of Justice is requesting that the upcoming state budget include a substantial investment in public safety that can meaningfully address the years of underinvestment in the criminal justice system and vital community services. Included in that request is funding for nineteen additional WSCL positions, including 10 additional DNA analysts, and 3 controlled substances analysts.

DNA

Advancements in scientific knowledge and technology, including probabilistic genotyping and forensic investigative genetic genealogy, increase WSCL’s ability to develop DNA profiles, helping to solve crime. These advancements also increase the complexity, and sometimes length of time needed to test DNA evidence. Over the past ten years the number of sexual assault cases submitted for DNA analysis has dramatically increased. Sexual assault evidence takes much longer to analyze as it often contains mixtures of DNA, which require a greater amount of interpretation due to complexity. These advancements have led to the need for additional DNA positions at the WSCL.

Controlled Substances

Controlled substances account for the highest volume of forensic evidence submitted to the lab, with these cases frequently proceeding to trial. Analysts are often required to travel across the state to provide expert testimony, reducing the time available for forensic testing, which has led to the need for additional analyst positions at the WSCL.

About WSCL

In addition to DNA, and controlled substances, the WSCL provide the following services: toxicology, drug identification, trace evidence analysis, firearms and toolmark analysis, fingerprint and footwear analysis, ten print comparison, photo work, forensic imaging and crime scene response. The WSCL employs forensic scientists, technicians, evidence specialists, and crime scene response professionals and offers scientific testing and impartial forensic analysis of evidence in criminal cases for every community in Wisconsin. More information about the WSCL can be found here.