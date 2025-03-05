Lichtgitter USA Announces Major FRP Facility Expansion in Scott, Louisiana

Lichtgitter USA is proud to announce a major expansion of its Fiberglass Reinforced Plastic (FRP) manufacturing facility in Scott, Louisiana.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lichtgitter USA is proud to announce a major expansion of its Fiberglass Reinforced Plastic (FRP) manufacturing facility in Scott, Louisiana. This expansion represents a $10 million investment and will significantly increase the company’s FRP capabilities, reinforcing its commitment to providing everything from one source for its customers.The expansion includes a new 65,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art facility situated on a 28+ acre property, allowing for increased production capacity and operational efficiency. The new facility, scheduled to open the first quarter of 2026, will be equipped with the latest technology, including:• CNC Machine – Enhancing the production of high-quality FRP products• Precision Saws and Drill Presses – Improving cutting accuracy and customization capabilities• Advanced Equipment and Automation – Streamlining production for faster lead times and improved qualityWith this investment, Lichtgitter USA will expand its comprehensive FRP product offerings, including:• Molded Gratings – Durable, lightweight, and corrosion-resistant for industrial and marine applications• Pultruded Gratings – High-strength solutions ideal for heavy load-bearing environments• Pultruded Profiles – Custom-designed structural shapes for various applications• Ladders and Ladder Cages – Non-conductive, corrosion-resistant safety solutions• Handrails and Platforms – Engineered for superior durability and low maintenance• Stair Treads – Slip-resistant and built to withstand demanding environments• Accessories – A complete range of FRP fittings, fasteners, and custom solutionsLeading this expansion is a top-tier, highly experienced team dedicated to delivering industry-leading FRP solutions. The team is led by Sean Richard, FRP Operations Manager, and Corey Faulk, Sales Professional, whose combined expertise and customer-first approach will ensure Lichtgitter USA continues to provide unparalleled quality and service.“This expansion is a direct result of our continued success and commitment to meeting the growing demands of our customers,” said Chris Sperry, CEO of Lichtgitter USA. “With this investment, we are significantly enhancing our FRP capabilities, ensuring we continue to deliver innovative, high-quality solutions with efficiency and excellence.”The Scott expansion will further strengthen Lichtgitter USA’s position as a premier provider of FRP grating, stair treads, handrails, structural shapes, and custom solutions. The added production capacity will allow for greater flexibility, shorter lead times, and enhanced product innovation.Lichtgitter USA: A Legacy of Growth & InnovationAs a global leader in grating and flooring solutions, Lichtgitter USA has consistently invested in cutting-edge technology and customer-centric solutions. This expansion marks the next step in the company’s ongoing growth, ensuring it remains at the forefront of the FRP industry.For more information on Lichtgitter USAs expanded FRP capabilities, please visit Lichtgitterusa.com or contact Corey Faulk at corey.faulk@lichtgitterusa.com or (337)362-5558.About Lichtgitter USALichtgitter USA is a premier provider of industrial grating, flooring, and structural solutions, specializing in FRP, steel, and aluminum grating products. With a strong commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction, Lichtgitter USA continues to be a trusted partner across multiple industries.

