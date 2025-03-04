Louisville Acupuncture and Holistic Care Clinic, River City Wellness, Moves Into New Office Space

River City Wellness at their new office space. River City Wellness offers several different services at their new location. River City Wellness has several new studios for acupuncture and more. Lindsay Matthews is the owner of River City Wellness, as well as a licensed acupuncturist. Shelley Ochs-Cooley offers several services in traditional Chinese medicine.

River City Wellness, a holistic care clinic practicing traditional Chinese medicine, has moved to 13000 Equity Place, Suite 105, Louisville, KY 40223.

Our purpose is not just to treat symptoms, but to guide you on a journey toward holistic healing and a life of optimal well-being. Our new space helps us and our patients achieve this.” — Lindsay Matthews

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- River City Wellness , a local Louisville acupuncture and holistic care clinic, has set up shop at their new location, 13000 Equity Place, Suite 105, Louisville, KY 40223. In their new space, Lindsay Matthews , M.Ac.O.M, L.Ac and Shelley Ochs-Cooley, Ph.D., L.Ac., are excited to introduce this new clinic for current clients and all of their clients in the future.“For years, I have dreamed about owning my own clinic,” Matthews says. “A space where a person can receive treatments for every aspect of their health, supported by practitioners with different medical perspectives yet share a common goal of achieving optimal health and wellness for their patients. I wanted to foster a community of compassionate practitioners who excel in their medical field and focus on the individual's health as their main objective. This space is extremely important to me because, now that I own the clinic suite, it will be a stable location for my business for years to come and can be nurtured to help support peace and healing.”The clients of River City Wellness can expect the new clinic to be a welcoming, inviting space with a calm and educational environment to support their physical and mental healing. Outside of acupuncture, the business is now joined by many other alternative medical providers to offer a comprehensive range of services. With the new space, clients have the advantage of having a central team of wellness providers in consistent communication for more holistic care opportunities.Regarding this new, collaborative approach facilitated by the new space, Matthews says, “I want to attract the type of patient who is interested in treating the core of a disease or condition instead of focusing on the symptoms. An individual who wants personal, focused care, and who wants to be given the awareness and support to change the habits that might be contributing to their current condition. With a group curated from different medical modalities to come together in a cohesive flow of wellness in the same space, I believe we have achieved those goals here at River City Wellness.”ABOUT RIVER CITY WELLNESSHaving begun as an acupuncture clinic, the new clinic space has allowed River City Wellness to expand their available services. They are now taking clients for:-- Acupuncture-- Cupping-- Herbal Therapy-- Lifestyle Consultations-- Moxabustion-- SAAT Treatment for environmental and food-related allergies, including alpha-galAcupuncture, which was previously the sole service offered at River City Wellness, is founded on the concept of balance. It requires a unique approach to each patient, which ties into traditional Chinese medicine due to its overarching goal of meeting patients where they are at. The services offered at River City Wellness balance symptoms by providing support where the body’s system is weak, and providing movement or transformation where there is excess.Receiving holistic care at River City Wellness offers an environment where growth and healing can occur alongside a deeper understanding on how the body works. There is special attention paid to both the physical and emotional body and how they relate to one another."At River City Wellness,” says Matthews, “we believe that true healing begins with balance – in body, mind, and spirit. Through the ancient art of acupuncture, we are dedicated to helping individuals reconnect with their innate health, restore their vitality, and achieve lasting wellness. Our purpose is not just to treat symptoms, but to guide you on a journey toward holistic healing and a life of optimal well-being."ABOUT LINDSAY MATTHEWSLindsay Matthews, owner of River City Wellness and licensed acupuncturist, graduated from a small liberal arts college in Atlanta, GA before moving to Hawaii. It was here that she experienced acupuncture for the first time and chose to pursue the art of traditional Chinese medicine. She studied for two years before enrolling in her graduate studies at the Oregon College of Oriental Medicine in Portland, Oregon, and has received a first-class education in Chinese Oriental Medicine, which includes acupuncture, herbal theory, meditation, and massage techniques. With the addition of extensive postgraduate study in Japanese acupuncture, Lindsay holds the certifications and credentials:-- Masters in Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine at Oregon College of Oriental Medicine in 2008-- Clinical Study in Nan Jing, China-- Nationally Certified by the National Certification Commission for Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine-- State Certified in Kentucky-- Ongoing Study in the Certificate Program of Advanced Japanese Acupuncture Techniques-- Post-Graduate Training of Master Nagano and Sensei Kiiko Matsumoto-- Certified in Soliman Auricular Allergy Treatment (SAAT)-- Over 10 years of experience practicing Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine-- Proficient in Cupping Therapy and Moxabustion-- Certified Chinese Herbalist and Supplement Retailer

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.