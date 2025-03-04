AI Talent Crisis: SynergyXPO 2025 Provides a New Hiring Solution

SynergyXPO 2025: A gathering of top AI and Cybersecurity leaders driving innovation, strategic networking, and career opportunities.

SOMERSET, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The AI & Cybersecurity Workforce Evolution: Is Your Company Ready?

AI is redefining how we work. Yet, 83% of organizations lack the AI-skilled workforce needed to meet demand (IBM, 2024). With cybersecurity threats escalating and AI automating processes at an unprecedented pace, businesses must rethink how they hire, train, and develop talent—or risk falling behind.

“The AI revolution isn’t just about technology—it’s also about people,” says Ash Geria, CEO of Employvision. “Companies that don’t adapt their AI workforce strategies now will struggle to compete in the next decade.”

The Workforce Shift: What AI & Cybersecurity Mean for Hiring in 2025

According to the World Economic Forum, by 2025:

✔ 97 million new jobs will be created in AI, cybersecurity, and automation, while 85 million roles will be displaced.

✔ Demand for cybersecurity professionals will grow by 31%, outpacing most other fields.

✔ Companies will struggle to find AI-skilled talent, as only 20% of graduates have hands-on AI and data science training.

As these shifts take place, employers face a severe skills gap, making it harder to hire the right people. SynergyXPO 2025, launching on March 20, 2025, is addressing these challenges head-on by bringing together AI & cybersecurity executives, workforce strategists, and hiring managers to discuss how businesses must evolve their workforce planning strategies.

How Companies Can Prepare: SynergyXPO 2025

SynergyXPO is a virtual summit and hiring expo designed to help businesses adapt to workforce disruption. This one-day event will focus on:

1️⃣ AI & Cybersecurity Hiring: The Talent Pipeline Solution

Companies struggle to find qualified AI and cybersecurity professionals, but SynergyXPO 2025 offers a direct pipeline to top-tier talent. Employers will have access to:

✔ Pre-vetted AI, data science, and cybersecurity candidates ready for immediate hire.

✔ AI-powered job matching to accelerate the recruitment process.

✔ Live hiring sessions with talent from 15+ countries.

“The hiring process for AI and cybersecurity roles is broken—companies are losing time and resources searching for talent that isn’t easy to find,” says Ash Geria. “SynergyXPO gives them a faster, more efficient way to connect with the right candidates.”

2️⃣ C-Level Leadership Discussions: The Future of AI Workforces

Beyond recruitment, businesses must consider how AI will change leadership, security risks, and workforce readiness. The summit will feature key discussions on:

✔ The AI skills companies need to prioritize for long-term success.

✔ How automation and cybersecurity risks will reshape hiring demands.

✔ Strategies for bridging the gap between university education and real-world AI skills.

“Companies aren’t just facing a hiring crisis—they’re facing a workforce transformation crisis,” says Ash Geria. “It’s not enough to fill roles today; leaders need to prepare for how AI will impact their teams in the future.”

A Critical Moment for Workforce Strategy

With AI adoption accelerating, businesses that fail to adapt will face significant hiring challenges in the next five years. SynergyXPO 2025 provides a blueprint for success, helping companies:

✔ Hire smarter and faster in AI and cybersecurity.

✔ Develop the leadership skills needed to manage an AI-powered workforce.

✔ Prepare for AI-driven job creation and automation risks.

For more details, visit www.synergyxpo.com

