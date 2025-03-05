OnePlan Wins 2025 G2 Best Software Award for Project Management Excellence

OnePlan Earns Spot on G2’s 2025 Best Software Awards

SAN MARCOS, CA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- OnePlan , a leading provider of AI-powered Strategic Portfolio and Work Management software, is proud to announce it has been named a winner in the 2025 G2 Best Software Awards in the Best Project Management Software Products category.The G2 Best Software Awards are among the most respected industry accolades, reflecting authentic customer feedback from verified users worldwide. These awards are rooted in real user experiences, highlighting products that consistently deliver exceptional value and performance.“At OnePlan, everything we do centers around our customers’ success,” said Joe Larscheid, CEO, OnePlan Solutions. “Winning this G2 award is especially meaningful because it’s based on genuine customer feedback. It validates our commitment to helping organizations make smarter decisions, align strategy with execution, and deliver impactful results.”OnePlan provides organizations with a centralized platform for project data, unifying teams and information in one place. Its real-world impact is reflected in customer reviews, with one G2 reviewer stating, "OnePlan gives us a single source of truth to capture and evaluate changing business needs."This recognition aligns with OnePlan’s unwavering focus on empowering customers to navigate complex portfolios, enhance decision-making, and drive better business outcomes.Read our full blog post on the award here: OnePlan Earns Spot on G2’s 2025 Best Software Awards for Best Project Management Software ProductsAbout OnePlanOnePlan provides an AI-powered Strategic Portfolio Management platform that helps organizations align strategy with execution. By unifying project, financials, resources, and demand management, OnePlan empowers teams to deliver greater business value with enhanced visibility, smarter decision-making, and streamlined execution. For more information, visit https://oneplan.ai and follow us on LinkedIn About G2G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 100 million people annually — including employees at all Fortune 500 companies — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation and grow their business — including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com Visit https://oneplan.ai/ to learn more.

