Connect Worldwide Adds South Africa Office

Connect Worldwide, a global hotel and destination representation company in travel, announces a partnership with The Perfections Group in South Africa.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Connect Worldwide, a leader in global marketing and sales solutions for hotel brands and tourism destinations, is pleased to announce the partnership with The Perfections Group in South Africa. This strategic partnership and The Perfections Group’s addition to CWW’s global leadership team underscores Connect Worldwide’s commitment to expanding its international reach, enhancing client success, and sustainable growth in South Africa but also the entire African continent.With over 25 years of experience in hospitality and tourism sales, marketing, and representation, The Perfections Group has a strong track record of driving visibility, revenue, and business growth for hospitality brands across Africa. By joining CWW’s global team, The Perfections Group creates new opportunities for CWW’s current and future clients to expand their sales and marketing efforts in this growing region. Additionally, hotel brands and destination management companies in Africa can now engage with CWW for international hotel and destination representation.“We are thrilled to welcome The Perfection Group to Connect Worldwide,” said Eric Otto Founder and CEO of Connect Worldwide. "Their expertise and insights into the African market adds an invaluable asset as we pursue the growth objectives of our hotel and destination clients. We are confident that this partnership will strengthen our global sales and marketing efforts and drive even greater value for our clients.”The start date of the partnership will be announced at ITB, the world’s largest tourism trade fair, by Anthony Ferec, Director of Development for CWW and Ryan Ashton, Co-Founder and Director of The Perfections Group.“We are honored to join Connect Worldwide and contribute to its mission of delivering best-in-class solutions to African and global clients,” said Ross Kata. “This partnership not only strengthens Connect Worldwide’s reputation as an industry leader but also enhances The Perfections Group’s ability to provide our clients with greater international reach and strategic opportunities. We look forward to collaborating with the global CWW team to drive growth and success for all.”About Connect Worldwide ( https://cww.travel Connect Worldwide (CWW) is a global sales and marketing company serving tourism destinations, independent hotels, hotel brands, and travel-related companies with a focus on international market expansion and revenue development. CWW represents more than 20 hotel brands and 25 destinations. The company headquarters are in Scottsdale, Arizona and has 21 offices around the world.About The Perfections Group ( https://www.theperfectionsgroup.com The Perfections Group is a specialist hospitality representation company providing sales, marketing, distribution and revenue management solutions for independent hotels and destination management businesses. Headquartered in South Africa, with offices in Australia and the United Kingdom, the Group leverages 25 years of experience and entrenched networks to deliver efficient traditional and online distribution channels, central reservations, and sales and marketing strategies for over 80 destinations in Africa and the Indian Ocean.Connect Worldwide Contact: Elodie Otto elodie@cww.travelThe Perfections Group Contact: Ross Kata. ross@cww.travel

