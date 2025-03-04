International Women’s Day Event in Phoenix Spotlights the Rise of Women-Owned Ventures & Community Impact

Sara Chambers, president of Chicks Who Give A Hoot and CEO of Elly and Nora Creative, listens in on a conversation at the CWGAH Live Podcast event last fall.

By aligning women with causes that resonate with their brand values, we’re the catalysts of a new era of philanthropy...moving impact past lip service, into inspired action.” — Sara Chambers

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- International Women’s Day has been recognized since the turn of the 20th century. But this year, a true celebration is in store: according to a 2024 Wells Fargo Report, women-owned businesses are forming, increasing revenue, and employing more people faster than men-owned businesses. Generating $2.7 trillion in annual revenue, according to Forbes, women-run ventures are driving the economic recovery in the years since COVID-19. Chicks Who Give A Hoot , a Phoenix-based 501c3 empowering women to create a better world through business, is preparing for an exciting event to commemorate the progress of women-owned businesses, celebrate International Women’s Day, and create a space for collaboration, partnership, and growth in the community.The all-day event will take place at The Oasis in Phoenix, Arizona, on Saturday, March 8th. Doors open at 9 am, and the event will officially kick off at 10 with a flurry of high-caliber speakers, workshops, and lunch in support of Helpings Café. With handcrafted and delicious food, Helpings Café is dedicated to helping fund programs and services to rebuild lives and end homelessness for families and single women in the Phoenix area. Following afternoon activations, the event will close with a VIP happy hour celebration from 3-4 pm. Tickets are available for purchase on the Chicks Who Give A Hoot website.In partnership with key non-profits such as Harvest Compassion Center, Fresh Start, and Dress For Success Phoenix, Saturday’s event will fuel powerful ideas and celebrate the collective energy of female entrepreneurs, acting as a cocoon for connection and growth. Key sponsors also include The Monastery, Jenna Karwoski Portrait, The Good Vibe Media, and Spark Point Studio.With Sara Chambers at the helm, Chicks Who Give A Hoot has grown to support the creative growth of a diverse array of female entrepreneurs. Chambers is the President of Chicks Who Give A Hoot and the CEO of Elly and Nora Creative , a full-service creative agency focused on building and activating brave and bold brands.Before Chambers founded Elly and Nora, she spent the greater part of her career helping non-profits, authors, and lifestyle brands in marketing, public relations, and communications. Since 2010, Chicks Who Give A Hoot has evolved from a handmade-goods shop on Etsy into a support system for growing creative ventures run by women."By aligning women with causes that resonate with their brand values, we’re the catalysts of a new era of philanthropy, where unapologetic and ambitious women leverage the power of their brand to move their impact past lip service and into inspired action," says Chambers. "With International Women's Day, we're joining hands with other women, advocates, allies, and partners all over the world to co-create a more equitable world where the contributions, talents, and passions of women aren't just celebrated but fully embraced."Combining her creative brand work at Elly and Nora with her passion for uplifting female entrepreneurs, Chambers has orchestrated the “Visionary Business Branding Grant” under Chicks Who Give A Hoot. On Saturday, Chambers will announce the 2025 grant recipient. The small business owner will receive a full brand strategy and visual identity package valued at $15,000 from Elly and Nora Creative. The brand transformation will allow the purpose-driven business to reach new levels of success with a clear brand strategy.Saturday's event is part of a larger movement of female entrepreneurs eager to take financial and career freedom into their own hands. Ever curious, female entrepreneurs across the US are turning to community as a main source of not just inspiration, but mobilization. Podcasts, for example, offer listeners advice and insights for personal and professional growth in real time. Women are leading the podcast revolution, listening and recording in record numbers. The Chicks Who Give A Hoot Podcast amplifies the voices of purpose-driven women who are making waves in their communities. Through their podcast, Chicks Who Give A Hoot has been able to connect with diverse, women-owned businesses and nonprofits across the world.Coming together in person for International Women’s Day means deeper connection for these mission-driven businesses. You can learn more about the speakers and topics on the Chicks Who Give A Hoot website.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.