Blue Line Aviation Publishes Impressive 2024 Results

Russell completed the Career Pilot Program as a teenager and now works at Blue Line!

Blue Line Aviation Publishes 2024 Statistics: Over 15,000 Flights & 31,000 Flight Hours, 1200 Certifications, 90% Completion Rate, and 6 Month Average Timeline.

SMITHFIELD, NC, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blue Line Aviation, an industry leading flight training academy, has just released their 2024 statistics and the numbers are nothing short of impressive. Flying over 15,000 flights and 31,000 flight hours logged in 2024, the academy's students have soared to new heights. Students obtained over 1200 certifications, solidifying their position as a top choice for aspiring pilots.One of the most remarkable achievements of Blue Line Aviation in 2024 was their Career Pilot Program completion rate, which exceeded 90%. This is a testament to the academy's commitment to providing high-quality training and support to their students. What's even more impressive is that the average time from zero experience to completion was only 6 months, showcasing the efficiency and effectiveness of their program as well as their ability to overcome unprecedented supply chain challenges. At a time where many schools are struggling to keep students moving due to the national Designated Pilot Examiner shortage, that is made worse by harmful Federal Aviation Administration restrictions on those examiners, Blue Line students thrive.In addition to their students' success, Blue Line Aviation has also experienced significant growth in their team. Over 50 new employees were hired in 2024, further expanding the academy's capabilities and resources. This growth is a result of the academy's dedication to providing unmatched results for their students, as they continue to thrive in the aviation industry."We are thrilled to announce our impressive 2024 statistics," said Blue Line Aviation's CEO, Trey Walters. "Our students' accomplishments and our team's growth are a testament to the hard work and dedication of everyone at Blue Line Aviation. We are committed to providing the best flight training experience and we are proud to see our students excel in their careers. While 2024 was a record year, 2025 will far exceed 2024's results."Blue Line Aviation's impressive 2024 statistics demonstrate their commitment to excellence and their ability to deliver unmatched results. With their continued growth and success, the academy is poised to remain a top choice for aspiring pilots. For more information about their programs and services, visit their website at www.bluelineaviation.com Blue Line Aviation is a Professional Pilot Academy with locations in North Carolina and Florida that delivers accelerated flight training to students looking to fast track their career in aviation. Media inquiries can be made to Nathan Paris, Chief Marketing Officer, at Nathan.Paris@blueline-usa.com or by calling 919-578-3713.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.