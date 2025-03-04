Electoral Commission host E-Voting Conference in Cape Town, 10 to 12 Mar

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) will host the E-Voting Conference to facilitate an informed national dialogue on the feasibility, sustainability, and policy implications of electronic voting in the country.

The conference serves as a significant opportunity for South Africans to initiate robust conversations that will shape the future of voting in country. As South Africa embarks in this critical discussion about the prospect of electronic voting, it is imperative to thoroughly evaluate and deliberate on the country's readiness and address the challenges and opportunities for such a voting method.

The three-day conference will bring together South Africans from all sectors of society including political leaders, decision-makers, business, civil society and the public. Furthermore, Election Management Bodies (EMBs) and Electoral Authorities from counties that have implemented e-voting technologies will present their discoveries and insights.

During the conference, members of the media and participants will have the opportunity to interact with technology manufacturers at an interactive exhibition mounted to showcase the capabilities of e-voting systems.

Members of the media are invited to the conference to be held as follows:

Date: 10 -12 March 2025

Time: 9h00

Venue: Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) in Cape Town

NB: Kindly confirm your attendance with Ms Khanyi Nkosi at spokesperson@elections.org.za or WhatsApp 084 777 0022.

For media queries: Please contact Kate Bapela on 082 600 6386

For media interviews: Email requests to spokesperson@elections.org.za

