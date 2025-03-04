North West Provincial Legislature hosts House Sitting to Debate State of the Province Address 2025,

North West Provincial Legislature to host House Sitting to Debate State of the Province Address 2025

On Tuesday, 04 March 2025, the Speaker of the North West Provincial Legislature, Hon. Dr. Desbo Mohono will hold a Legislature House Sitting where Members of all Political Parties represented in the Legislature will debate the State of the Province Address (SOPA) 2025 in the Legislature Chamber at 09h00.

The State of the Province Address was delivered by Premier Lazarus Mokgosi on Thursday, 27 February 2025. The proceedings of the House Sitting will be streamed live on the Legislature’s Facebook page.

