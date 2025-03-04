North West Provincial Legislature hosts House Sitting to Debate State of the Province Address 2025, 4 Mar
On Tuesday, 04 March 2025, the Speaker of the North West Provincial Legislature, Hon. Dr. Desbo Mohono will hold a Legislature House Sitting where Members of all Political Parties represented in the Legislature will debate the State of the Province Address (SOPA) 2025 in the Legislature Chamber at 09h00.
The State of the Province Address was delivered by Premier Lazarus Mokgosi on Thursday, 27 February 2025. The proceedings of the House Sitting will be streamed live on the Legislature’s Facebook page.
Members of the media interested to attend the Sitting should contact Namhla Luhabe on 0795270628.
Namhla Luhabe
Deputy Manager - Communications
North West Provincial Legislature
Tell: (018) 392 7000
Cell: 079 527 0628
Email: namhla@nwpl.org.za
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.