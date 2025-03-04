Momentic Raises Seed Round to Help Developers Accelerate Product Delivery with Automated QA

SAN FRANCISCO, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Momentic , the first AI end-to-end testing platform for developers, announced today that it has raised a $3.7M seed round from FundersClub, General Catalyst, Y Combinator and AI Grant along with prominent angels Aaron Levie (Box), Kulveer Taggar (Zeus Living), Richard Aberman (WePay), and JJ Fliegelman (WayUp). Momentic will use the funds to accelerate its own product development and hiring. The oversubscribed round kicked off and closed in just two weeks.

Momentic is an AI-powered platform for software testing. It lets engineers author reliable end-to-end tests much faster by making AI do the heavy lifting: finding elements, reasoning about assertions, and even generating whole test cases. Momentic customers report a 70 percent reduction in time to automate, a 60 percent reduction in debugging time, and a 30 percent reduction in execution time.

"We are constantly looking for promising startups with innovative takes on fixing big problems, and Momentic fits the bill," said Boris Silver, co-founder at FundersClub. "We're excited to work with Wei-Wei and team to take this to the next level."

Wei-Wei Wu and Jeff An founded Momentic in late 2023 - both are engineers who had personally experienced the frustration of maintaining test automation at scale. The two technical co-founders previously led product engineering and developer infrastructure teams at companies like WeWork, Density, Robinhood and Retool. "There has never been an automated testing tool for developers that would enable them to test without writing thousands of lines of code," said Wu, "Existing frameworks are often flaky and difficult to maintain at scale. It’s time to change the status quo."

Since launching its product in early 2024, Momentic has landed dozens of customers-ranging from fast-growing startups to publicly traded enterprises. One customer is Runway - QA Engineering Manager Mike Hernandez said, "Momentic’s intuitive editor and tools enable anyone at Runway to feel empowered to create and run stable automated tests with ease, in a quarter of the time we were previously using to write them. With how quickly and often we build and release as a team, we need a solution that allows us to iterate with maximum confidence. Momentic is unlocking that for us.”

Momentic customers are:

Preventing regressions from reaching production and impacting users

Freeing up valuable engineering hours for critical feature work

Getting to 80% coverage in a matter of days instead of months



Angel investor Kulveer Taggar, who specializes in Y Combinator investments, said, "What stands out about Momentic is how quickly Wei-Wei and Jeff have transformed a traditionally painful development bottleneck into a seamless AI-powered workflow. They've built exactly what they wished they had as engineering leaders. The adoption by top technical teams demonstrates they've solved a crucial problem that every engineering team faces.”

