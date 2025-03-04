DataGalaxy Accelerates Its Leadership in Value-Driven Data & AI Governance with YOOI Acquisition

DataGalaxy acquires YOOI

DataGalaxy accelerates its mission to lead value-driven data & AI governance with YOOI acquisition, bridging strategy, governance & execution.

PARIS, FRANCE, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DataGalaxy , the collaborative data and analytics (D&A) governance SaaS provider, announces its acquisition of YOOI, a leading platform for managing and optimizing data and AI investments. This strategic move strengthens DataGalaxy’s ability to help enterprises align corporate objectives with data governance , ensuring maximum business value from D&A and AI initiatives.YOOI provides a 360° cockpit for managing the full lifecycle of D&A and AI investments, enabling organizations to identify, prioritize, track, and optimize their data initiatives. By integrating YOOI’s capabilities, DataGalaxy enhances its ability to align data strategy with corporate objectives, identify and prioritize key business initiatives, optimize and track AI and data investments, ensure compliance with evolving regulations, and maximize business impact and ROI.With this acquisition, DataGalaxy expands its governance framework beyond data cataloging and lineage, providing enterprises with an end-to-end solution for bridging strategy, governance, and operational execution.“Data governance isn’t just about technology—it’s about business impact. By bringing YOOI into the DataGalaxy ecosystem, we are taking the next step in supporting enterprises’ ability to drive performance and ROI from their data and AI strategy,” said Sébastien Thomas, Co-Founder & CEO of DataGalaxy.YOOI’s expertise in portfolio-based governance complements DataGalaxy’s collaborative, user-friendly approach, further solidifying its reputation as an industry leader. Recognized as a Gartner Cool Vendor and featured in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for D&A platforms, DataGalaxy is known for its focus on adoption and usability, ensuring governance frameworks drive real business outcomes.Organizations today face growing complexity in managing AI and data-driven transformations. This acquisition enables DataGalaxy to provide a holistic, value-driven approach, ensuring that data governance is not just a compliance exercise but a key driver of business value.“Joining forces with DataGalaxy marks an exciting chapter for YOOI and our mission to help enterprises maximize the impact of their data and AI investments. Together, we are delivering a comprehensive solution that connects strategy, governance, and execution, ensuring measurable results,” added Nicolas Averseng, CEO of YOOI.This acquisition reflects a shared conviction: data knowledge must translate into business value at an accelerated pace. The synergy between DataGalaxy and YOOI has already demonstrated its effectiveness for joint customers, delivering measurable improvements in strategic alignment and execution.“In a complex and fast-moving data and AI technology landscape, the integration of YOOI allows us to offer an end-to-end approach to align data strategy, governance, and execution. It’s about scaling a secure and sustainable D&A and AI product ROI+ execution,” said Lazhar Sellami, Co-Founder and CPO at DataGalaxy.To unlock the true value of data and AI, technology alone is not enough—it’s about people. DataGalaxy and YOOI share a commitment to bridging the gap between technical and non-technical teams, ensuring that data governance is not just a framework, but an inclusive, user-driven, and value-focused process.As AI and data-driven transformations continue to reshape industries, DataGalaxy remains at the global forefront, equipping companies with the tools and strategies to navigate this evolution with confidence. With this acquisition, DataGalaxy continues to challenge and push the boundaries of what enterprises can expect from modern data governance.DataGalaxy is the fastest-growing data governance platform, trusted by over 200 customers worldwide and recognized for the highest user adoption on Gartner and G2. Recently noted in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for D&A platforms, DataGalaxy is redefining how organizations align data governance with business value.Founded in 2015, DataGalaxy has established itself as a leader in the French and European markets. The company is undergoing rapid growth in the U.S., doubling its client base in 2024 alone, bringing collaborative, business-driven data governance to enterprises worldwide.YOOI is a unique platform for orchestrating Data & AI investments, managing use cases and products as a value-driven portfolio by demonstrating value, controlling risks, and optimizing costs. Their clients use YOOI to animate their Data & AI transformation and engage business teams—capturing demands, qualifying and prioritizing them, ensuring alignment with business outcomes, consolidating visibility on progress and costs, managing ethical and regulatory compliance, and tracking realized value.

