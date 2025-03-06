Haelixa Strengthens Advisory Board with the Appointment of Nina Marenzi

Nina Marezi Secure Brand Trust Haelixa Product

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Haelixa , a pioneer in traceability with DNA markers, is pleased to announce the appointment of Nina Marenzi to its Advisory Board. With her extensive experience leading the Future Fabrics Expo and connecting brands with innovators throughout the textile supply chain, Marenzi will offer strategic guidance to further Haelixa’s mission of building brand trust across the textile industry."Tracking and verifying the authenticity of materials is important for brands aiming to enhance their environmental and social impact. I look forward to contributing to Haelixa’s mission and helping to drive change across the industry,” Marenzi expressed upon joining the Haelixa Advisory Board.Nina Marenzi established The Sustainable Angle , a non-profit organisation, 2010 to minimise the fashion industry's environmental footprint. In 2011, she established the Future Fabrics Expo, a global platform showcasing innovative, lower-impact materials to drive sustainability in fashion. With her Master’s in Sustainable Agriculture and Rural Development from Imperial College, London, and the 15 years heading The Sustainable Angle and its Future Fabrics Expo, Marenzi has been instrumental in connecting brands with responsibly produced materials, advocating for transparency, and educating the industry on sustainable sourcing."We are pleased to welcome Nina to Haelixa’s Advisory Board,” stated Haelixa’s CEO, Patrick Strumpf. “As supply chain due diligence becomes a bigger concern, her insights will support our efforts to empower brands with reliable solutions, ensuring brand trust."About Nina Marenzi:Nina Marenzi is the founder and director of The Sustainable Angle, a Swiss non-profit organisation dedicated to reducing the fashion industry's environmental impact. In 2011, she established the Future Fabrics Expo (FFE), a leading platform for showcasing innovative, sustainably and responsibly produced materials. To date, thousands of visitors from the fashion industry, including high-street retailers, premium brands, luxury labels, and start-up companies, have attended the FFE in London and New York. Marenzi is committed to promoting transparency, responsible sourcing, innovative solutions and education about sustainability within the industry.About Haelixa:Haelixa revolutionises supply chain traceability with Swiss DNA marking technology. The solution ensures complete transparency from raw materials to finished products. Haelixa helps brands comply with regulations, validate product claims, prevent scandals, and maintain brand trust.

