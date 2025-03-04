Michigan Collaborative Divorce Professionals Featured On The Respectful Divorce Podcast

This will be the 4th annual Divorce With Respect Week®

Divorce with Respect Week® is March 3rd through 9th.

MI, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Members of Collaborative Practice Institute of Michigan Julie Quick, Alisa Peskin-Shepherd, Jordana Wolfson, and Carri Goldring, were featured guests on The Respectful Divorce Podcast discussing the Divorce With Respect Weekinitiative. The Respectful Divorce Podcast is a national podcast hosted by Tim Crouch and highlights divorce professionals from around the country discussing different options people have for how to divorce.“Divorce cases do not belong in our legal system,” said Collaborative Divorce Attorney Alisa Peskin-Shepherd. “Collaborative Divorce is different because you don’t go to court. In the Collaborative Divorce process each case is individual, private, and you have a team that is fully supporting you.”Divorce with Respect Weekis March 3rd through 9th. During that week, Collaborative Divorce professionals in Michigan are offering free 30 minute virtual consultations. Anyone interested in speaking with a divorce attorney, divorce financial professional, divorce coach or mental health professional during Divorce With Respect Weekcan visit www.divorcewithrespectweek.com to schedule a free consultation with a professional near them.“It was when I was working in education that I learned a lot about some of the challenges children were facing in high conflict situations with parents dealing with things like divorce at home,” said Jordana Wolfson, a mental health professional and divorce coach. “I thought about how I couldn't really help the children unless I helped the parents at home first. That's what drew me to doing Collaborative Divorce cases.”As a divorce financial professional, Julie Quick is a neutral party in the collaborative process that works and looks out for the best interest for both spouses. “Money is very very emotional and when you add an emotional life changing event it increases that,” said Quick. “So I really love helping clients find what their financial goals and objectives are and helping them to resolve the financial issues in their divorce.”Carri Goldring is a certified divorce lending specialist who also works as a neutral in Collaborative Divorce cases helping clients to figure out the best options for housing post divorce. “My first meeting with clients usually starts with what's the goal,” said Goldring. “We figure out if one party wants to stay in the home or does one party want to find somewhere to rent and I help the parties look for solutions to make their goals possible.”Collaborative Practice Institute of Michigan offers attorneys, mediators, mental health and financial professionals. Its goal is to develop and promote collaborative practice across Michigan. Visit https://www.collaborativepracticemi.org/ to learn more about Collaborative Practice Institute of Michigan.To listen to this episode of The Respectful Divorce Podcast, go to https://soundcloud.com/user-213395964/cd-michigan-dwrw-2025

