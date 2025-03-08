Europe Landfill Gas Market to Surge to US$ 556 Million by 2034, Expanding at 8.4% CAGR

Landfill Gas Industry Analysis in Europe

Analysis of Landfill Gas Industry Covering Countries Includes Analysis of Germany, Italy, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Benelux, Russia, and Rest of Europe

MD, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The European landfill gas market is experiencing significant growth, driven by a combination of environmental regulations, technological advancements, and a collective shift towards renewable energy sources. As per a newly published market study by Fact.MR, sales of landfill gas in Europe are estimated at US$ 248.1 million in 2024. The market in Europe is forecasted to expand at 8.4% CAGR and reach a size of US$ 556 million by 2034-end.Market DevelopmentSeveral European nations, notably Germany and the United Kingdom, have set ambitious renewable energy targets, positioning landfill gas as a viable contributor to their energy mix. The process involves capturing methane emissions from decomposing organic waste in landfills, processing the gas, and utilizing it for heat and electricity production. This approach not only aids in achieving renewable energy objectives but also mitigates greenhouse gas emissions, aligning with the European Union's stringent environmental regulations.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=9186 Market OutlookThe outlook for the landfill gas market in Europe is promising, with several factors contributing to its anticipated expansion. Advancements in gas purification and capture technologies have enhanced the feasibility and cost-effectiveness of landfill gas extraction. Improved techniques now offer cleaner gas and better extraction rates, making energy production from landfill gas more efficient. Additionally, government subsidies, incentives, and support schemes for renewable energy projects are expected to encourage the adoption of landfill gas as a sustainable energy source.Market AnalysisA detailed analysis reveals that the electricity generation segment dominates the landfill gas market in Europe, accounting for over 78% of the market share as of 2024. This dominance is attributed to the high demand for renewable electricity and the established infrastructure for electricity distribution. Country-specific insights highlight Germany's significant role, with a market value estimated at US$ 42.2 million in 2024 and a projected CAGR of 7.3% through 2034. Germany's commitment to phasing out nuclear power and reducing reliance on fossil fuels has propelled the adoption of landfill gas as a renewable energy source.Industry NewsIn recent developments, the Western Isles council in Scotland has embarked on a groundbreaking initiative to convert all non-recyclable waste from the islands of Uist and Barra into solid recovered fuel (SRF) using advanced biotechnology. This £1.2 million partnership with biotechnology firm Advetec involves processing 10 tonnes of domestic and commercial waste daily, effectively diverting waste from landfills and reducing carbon emissions. The initiative aligns with Scotland's upcoming 2026 ban on biodegradable waste in landfills, showcasing a proactive approach to sustainable waste management and energy recovery.Market DynamicsThe dynamics of the landfill gas market in Europe are influenced by a confluence of environmental, economic, and technological factors. The European Union's stringent environmental regulations mandate the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, compelling countries to explore alternative energy sources like landfill gas. Economic incentives, including subsidies and support schemes for renewable energy projects, further bolster the market. Technological advancements have made gas capture and purification more efficient and cost-effective, enhancing the attractiveness of landfill gas projects. Moreover, the shift towards a circular economy emphasizes sustainable waste management practices, promoting the recovery of energy from waste and reducing landfill dependency.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=9186 Competitive LandscapeThe European landfill gas market is characterized by the presence of several key players who are instrumental in driving innovation and expansion. Prominent companies such as Veolia, Suez, ENGIE, E.ON, RWE, and Covanta are actively engaged in the development and operation of landfill gas projects across the region. These companies leverage their expertise in waste management and energy production to implement efficient landfill gas-to-energy solutions. Collaborations, technological innovations, and strategic investments are common strategies employed by these players to enhance their market position and contribute to Europe's renewable energy goals.European landfill gas market is poised for substantial growth, driven by environmental imperatives, supportive regulatory frameworks, and technological advancements. The integration of landfill gas into the renewable energy portfolio not only aids in achieving sustainability targets but also offers a pragmatic solution to waste management challenges. As countries continue to prioritize renewable energy and circular economy principles, the role of landfill gas is expected to become increasingly significant in Europe's energy landscape.Key Companies Profiled-Veolia; Suez; ENGIE; E.ON; RWE; CovantaSegmentation of Landfill Gas Study in EuropeBy Use Case :ElectricityDirect UseCombined Heat & PowerAlternate FuelsBy Composition :MethaneCarbon DioxideBy Country :GermanyItalyFranceUnited KingdomSpainBeneluxRussiaRest of EuropeExplore More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:As per a recently published market study by Fact.MR, demand for landfill gas in East Asia is pegged at a market value of US$ 95.6 million in 2024. The East Asia market is projected to expand at 9.8% CAGR and reach US$ 243.7 million by the end of 2034.Revenue from Landfill gas sales in Latin America is calculated at US$ 74.6 million for 2024 and is projected to reach US$ 152.3 million by 2034-end. 