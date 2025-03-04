Automotive Fabric Market Set to Hit $32.13 Billion by 2027, Driving Innovation in Vehicle Interiors

OREGON, DE, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Automotive Fabric Market by Fabric Type, Application and Vehicle Type: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027,”The global automotive fabric market size was valued at $32.13 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $39.14 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.8%.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5183 Increased demand for vehicles with better and pleasant aesthetic looks is preferred by customers; hence, vehicle manufacturers are installing different types of fabrics made of different materials such as polyester, nylon, leather, and others. The availability of alternate and cheap fabric material has led the market toward a positive growth.Automotive fabrics are technical materials, which are used in vehicles to offer better aesthetic look to the user of the vehicle. They are made of different materials and components to offer better looks to the interior of the vehicle as well as are used to offer comfort to the passengers of the vehicle. Automotive fabrics have wider application in areas such as headliners, cockpit modules, door panels, automotive seats, flooring, vehicle acoustics, and others.Furthermore, growth in production of passenger vehicles in developing countries of Asia-Pacific is majorly characterized by rise in disposable income. These factors are largely responsible for the expansion of the automotive fabric market as the growth of fabric materials is directly related to advancement in applications of the passenger vehicle segment.𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5183 By fabric type, the market is categorized into polyester, vinyl, leather, nylon, and others. Polyester accounted for the highest revenue in 2019, owing to its higher adoption in vehicles. This increased adoption is due to the strong and long-lasting properties of polyester. However, the other type of fabric material is expected to grow at a significant rate, owing to its increased application in vehicles.On the basis of application, the automotive fabric market is segregated into carpets/floor covering, upholstery, pre-assembled interior components, tires, safety-belts, airbags, and others. The carpets/floor covering segment has a wider application of automotive fabrics. Moreover, the airbags segment is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period due to increased application of airbags in vehicles.𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚-𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜, 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚, 𝐭𝐨 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟕𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧, Asia-Pacific, followed by Europe and North America, accounted for the highest share in 2019, holding around two-fifths of the global automotive fabric market, and will continue its dominant share in terms of revenue by 2027. Moreover, this segment is expected to maintain the highest CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. This is attributed to increased production and sales of vehicles across various countries in the region.Factors, such as rise in sale of vehicles, rapid economic improvement, and implementation of stringent safety standards, for usage of airbags are creating a huge demand for automotive fabrics globally. However, rise in raw material cost and increase in opposition for the use of leather hamper the growth of the global market. Moreover, rise in demand for environment-friendly fabric material and low-weight automotive fabric to reduce vehicle pollution creates better opportunity for the growth of the market 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automotive-fabric-market/purchase-options 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐅𝐚𝐛𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭Acme Mills CompanyAdient plc.Heathcoat Fabrics LimitedLear CorporationMartur Automotive Seating SystemSeiren Co., Ltd.SRF LimitedSuminoe Textile Co., Ltd.Toyota Boshoku CorporationNavbharat Textile ProcessorsParishudh FibresShandong Exceeding Auto Interior Parts Co., Ltd.𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐮𝐬 :Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.