Software Defined Radios Market to Worth USD 21.97 Billion by 2032 | With a 4.9% CAGR

Software Defined Radios Market

Key companies covered in the software defined radio market are BAE Systems PLC, Elbit Systems Ltd., Northrop Grumman Corporation, & others.

Software Defined Radios Market to Worth USD 21.97 Billion by 2032 | 200 Pages Research Report” — Fortune Business Insights

PUNE, MAHARAHTRA, INDIA, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global software defined radio market was valued at USD 14.19 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow from USD 14.94 billion in 2024 to USD 21.97 billion by 2032, reflecting a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period. In 2023, North America led the market, holding a 32.84% share.The software defined radio (SDR) market is experiencing steady growth, driven by the increasing demand for advanced and flexible communication systems across various sectors, including defense, aerospace, telecommunications, and public safety. SDR technology enables seamless interoperability, enhanced security, and adaptability to evolving communication standards, making it a preferred choice over traditional radio systems. The rising need for efficient, software-driven solutions in military operations, disaster management, and commercial applications is further fueling market expansion. Additionally, ongoing advancements in artificial intelligence, machine learning, and 5G technology are expected to create new opportunities for SDR adoption in the coming years.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐀 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐡𝐮𝐫𝐞:𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐨𝐟𝐭𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐨𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:• BAE Systems PLC (The U.K.)• Northrop Grumman Corporation (The U.S.)• Raytheon Technologies Corporation (The U.S.)• Elbit Systems Ltd. (Israel)• Thales Group S.A. (France)• L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (The U.S.)• General Dynamics Corporation (The U.S.)• Viasat, Inc. (The U.S.)• Leonardo S.p.A. (Italy)• Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:Based on the type, the software defined radio market is classified into general-purpose radio, joint tactical radio system (JTRS), cognitive/intelligent radio, and terrestrial trunked radio (TETRA). Based on the component, the market is bifurcated into hardware and software. Moreover, On the basis of frequency band, the market is categorized into MF/HF (Medium/high frequency), VHF (very high frequency), UHF (ultra-high frequency), and other bands. Based on the platform, the market is segregated into airborne, naval, land, and space. On the basis of application, the market is divided into commercial and military & defense. Lastly, based on the region, the market is segregated into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World.𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐞 & 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:Market Size Value in 2023: USD 14.19 BillionMarket Size Value in 2024: USD 14.94 BillionMarket Size Value in 2032: USD 21.97 BillionGrowth Rate: CAGR of 4.9% (2024-2032)Study Period: 2019-2032Base Year: 2023Historical Data: 2019-2022Number of Report Pages: 200𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐚 𝐐𝐮𝐨𝐭𝐞 𝐍𝐨𝐰:𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞:The global market report includes qualitative and quantitative analysis of several factors such as the key drivers and restraints that will impact growth. Additionally, the report provides insights into the regional analysis that covers different regions, which are contributing to the growth of the market. It includes the competitive landscape that involves the leading companies and the adoption of strategies by them to announce partnerships, introduce new products, and collaboration that will further contribute to the growth of the market between 2021 and 2028. Moreover, the research analyst has adopted several research methodologies such as SWOT and PESTEL analysis to extract information about the current trends and industry developments that will drive the market growth during the forecast period.𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬:𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐀𝐝𝐨𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐜𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐬 𝐒𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡In February 2021, the Indian Army announced its plans to focus on the revamping of its military communication systems by procuring VHF/UHF Manpack software defined radios under the Make-II class. Like India, several countries are focusing on adopting advanced radio communication systems for tactical applications for their militaries. Moreover, the growing adoption of advanced modern radio communication systems across commercial and military applications is expected to surge the adoption of the product. These modern systems provide efficient transmitting and receiving of several modulation methods by adopting a common set of hardware whole enhancing functionality through software modulation. Therefore, such initiatives are anticipated to boost the global software defined radio market growth during the forecast period.𝐀𝐬𝐤 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:𝐅𝐮𝐫𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬:• North America is expected to hold the largest global software defined radio market growth during the forecast period. This is due to the high military spending and the rapid-paced adoption of advanced communication technologies in countries such as the United States. North America stood at USD 4.9 billion in 2020.• The market in Asia-Pacific is anticipated to experience exponential growth backed by the high development of the telecommunication sector and supportive government space programs that will boost the demand for advanced software defined radio systems between 2023 and 2028.• Based on platform, the land segment is expected to hold the largest market share in terms of revenue in the forthcoming years. This is owing to the growing adoption of advanced software defined radio across several cellular base stations. Moreover, the rising installations of these systems on military vehicles is anticipated to lead to the segmental growth during the forecast period.Speak to Our Expert:𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞:𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝐄𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐟𝐲 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐢𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬The global software defined radio market is experiencing significant competition from the players operating in the market. These players are focusing on developing advanced software defined radio systems to cater to the growing demand from the defense and healthcare sector globally. Additionally, adoption of strategies such as merger and acquisition, collaboration, and facility expansion by other companies to maintain their stronghold is expected to favor the market growth in the forthcoming years.𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭:March 2024 – Elta Systems, a subsidiary of Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), announced that the company launched its latest software-defined radio (SDR). The SDR features a very high frequency, ultra high frequency, and L-band frequency operational range with modern architecture.March 2024 – Savronik, one of the leading suppliers of Turkish Defense electronics, announced that the company launched its latest version of High-speed Software-Defined Radio (SDR). The integration allows the devices to hold twice the data rate of their previous models with custom waveforms and encrypted solutions.Read Related Insights: C5ISR Market Size, Share, Growth and Forecast, 2032 Satellite Communication Market Share, Growth Drivers, Report, 2032

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.