Perfect Moving & Storage Celebrates Half a Decade of Excellence in NYC Moving Services

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Perfect Moving & Storage proudly marks its 5-year anniversary, celebrating a half-decade of delivering unparalleled moving and storage services to New Yorkers. Founded in 2019, the company has grown from a small operation to an industry leader, achieving significant milestones while maintaining its core values of customer focus, eco-friendliness, and community support.Reflecting on 5 Years of GrowthPerfect Moving & Storage began with a vision to redefine the moving experience, focusing on reliability and customer satisfaction. In its first year, the company completed over 2,000 moves, and by 2024, that number had grown to over 15,000 annual moves. Along the way, the company expanded its offerings, adding storage services in 2021 and plastic moving bins rental in 2023 to provide comprehensive solutions for its clients.Customer satisfaction has been a cornerstone of the company’s success. Perfect Moving & Storage has maintained an impressive 4.9-star rating since 2022 and achieved a perfect 5.0-star average rating in January 2025, cementing its reputation as NYC’s highest-rated moving company.“We are incredibly proud of how far we’ve come in just five years,” said Rock Katnic, President of Perfect Moving & Storage. “This milestone is a testament to the hard work of our team and the trust of our clients. Every move we handle reflects our commitment to excellence, and we’re excited to continue growing and innovating.”A Look Ahead: Expanding Beyond NYCBuilding on its success in New York City, Perfect Moving & Storage is now preparing to expand its services to the broader tri-state area. This growth will allow the company to bring its customer-first approach and expertise to even more communities, helping individuals and businesses navigate relocations with ease.Committed to Values That MatterFrom its inception, Perfect Moving & Storage has been guided by values that set it apart in the moving industry:Customer Focus: Every service is designed to deliver peace of mind and 100% satisfaction.Eco-Friendliness: Initiatives like plastic moving bins rental reduce waste and promote sustainability.Community Support: The company actively participates in charitable programs, offering free or discounted services to families and organizations in need.Celebrating a Milestone TogetherPerfect Moving & Storage extends its gratitude to its clients, team members, and partners who have made this milestone possible. As it looks to the future, the company remains dedicated to delivering the highest quality moving and storage services, ensuring every client experiences a seamless transition.For more information or to request a quote, visit www.perfectmoving.com or call 212-601-2721.About Perfect Moving & StoragePerfect Moving & Storage is a premier moving and storage company serving New York City and the tri-state area. Specializing in local and long-distance moves, full-service storage, and packing solutions, the company is dedicated to exceptional service, eco-friendly practices, and 100% customer satisfaction. With over 35,000 successful moves and a perfect 5.0-star rating, Perfect Moving & Storage continues to set the standard for excellence.

