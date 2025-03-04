Cancer Gene Therapy Market growing at a CAGR of 23.3% from 2021 to 2030

PORTLAND, IA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- High prevalence of incidence of cancer, surge in geriatric population, and increase in funding from governmental and non-governmental organizations for R&D drive the growth of the global cancer gene therapy market . However, high cost for gene therapy and adverse effects such as immune response hamper the market growth. On the contrary, increase in the adoption of cancer gene therapy due to technological advancements and high growth potential in the untapped markets in the developing countries such as India and China would create lucrative opportunities for the market.According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global cancer gene therapy market garnered $385.8 million and is likely to accrue a sum of $2,082.5 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 32.4% through 2023. The report provides a thorough analysis of the market dynamics, top winning strategies, key market segments, top investment pockets, and competitive landscape.Request Report Sample at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2605 Surge in funding of R&D activities for cancer gene therapy along with the rising in the prevalence of cancer and supportive government regulations drive the growth of the global cancer gene therapy market. However, high cost involved in gene therapy and unwanted immune responses restrain the market growth. On the other hand, advancements in gene-induced immunotherapy research are projected to present new opportunities in the coming years.The gene induced immunotherapy segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast periodBased on product, the gene induced immunotherapy segment accounted for the highest market share in 2020, holding around two-fifths of the global cancer gene therapy market, and is expected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is due to rise in the advancement of gene-induced immunotherapy research. However, the oncolytic virotherapy segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 23.7% from 2021 to 2030, owing to rise in awareness about these products and cancer gene therapy.Ask to Our Industry Expert: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2605 The hospitals segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast periodBased on end user, the hospitals segment contributed to the highest market share in 2020, accounting for more than half of the global cancer gene therapy market, and is projected to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in healthcare awareness, rise in the number of hospitals, and surge in geriatric and bariatric populations. However, the diagnostic centers segment is projected to manifest the largest CAGR of 24.5% from 2021 to 2030, owing to rise in funding provided for R&D activities of cancer gene therapy.North America to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2030Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2020, contributing to around two-fifths of the global cancer gene therapy market, and is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2030. This is due to significant investments in research and advancements in technology and increase in healthcare awareness in the region. Leading Market PlayersBristol Myers Squibb Co.NovartisAmgen Inc.Glaxosmithkline PLCKayropharma TherapeuticsGilead SciencesAdapta ImmueGenulex CorporationSynerGene Therapeutics  

