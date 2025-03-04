New Non-Executive Director at Meteor Communications targets continued expansion

Thierry Bouzac, Non-Executive Director

Meteor Communications has huge potential for future growth – in existing markets, adjacent markets in the infrastructure sector such as railways, and internationally.” — Thierry Bouzac

ST ALBANS, UNITED KINGDOM, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following successive years of vigorous growth, Meteor Communications , the specialist developer of remote environmental monitoring equipment and services, has appointed Thierry Bouzac as Non-Executive Director."This is an important step in the strategic development of our company," explains Matt Dibbs, Managing Director of Meteor Communications. "Over the past few years, we have seen consistent, sustainable growth. We have been keenly focused on fulfilling demand for our remote cameras, water quality monitoring systems and AI driven data analysis. However, our future plans are equally ambitious, so Thierry will use his experience and expertise to help us organise and structure our business accordingly."Thierry Bouzac has Board level experience across a wide range of sectors including UK Water Utilities, encompassing both mature and early-stage, rapid-growth businesses. "I am thrilled to be joining Meteor at this critical moment in their development," Thierry says. "The markets for Meteor's monitoring solutions are driven by hugely important and topical issues such as climate change, severe weather and water pollution. Importantly, Meteor Communications is already acknowledged as a UK market leader and innovator in its target sectors, but the company has huge potential for future growth – in existing markets, adjacent markets in the infrastructure sector such as railways, and internationally."This appointment reflects Meteor's commitment to enhance the business, ready for the challenges and opportunities ahead. Thierry says: "My role is to facilitate the journey, defining where we want to be in, say, five years' time, and then progressively configure the business to achieve that goal."

