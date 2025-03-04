Drone Motor Industry Analysis in South Asia & Oceania is Projected to Reach US$ 1.81 Bn by at a CAGR of 21.8% by 2034

Rising Drone Adoption Fuels Growth in South Asia & Oceania's Drone Motor Market

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The drone motor market in South Asia & Oceania is set for rapid expansion, driven by increasing UAV adoption across commercial and defense sectors. Estimated at US$ 251.5 million in 2024, the market is projected to grow at a 21.8% CAGR, reaching US$ 1.81 billion by 2034.The increasing adoption of drones across various sectors, from consumer use to military applications, has significantly boosted demand in the region. This rising trend presents lucrative opportunities for drone motor manufacturers in the years ahead.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:Drone Demand to Surge in South Asia & OceaniaDefense Investments Drive Market GrowthRising political tensions in South Asia are fueling higher defense budgets, boosting demand for drones in modern warfare. The Russia-Ukraine conflict highlights the growing role of drones in military operations.With increased spending, nations in South Asia & Oceania are investing in drones for land, air, and sea defense, driving demand for drone motors.India demonstrated its drone-swarming technology using 75 AI-powered drones during the 2021 Army Day Parade, signaling its focus on advanced warfare.Military drone motor sales in the region are projected to grow at a 14.9% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.Country-wise InsightsIndia, Australia, New Zealand, and Indonesia are set to become major drone markets over the next decade due to rising adoption across various industries.In Australia and New Zealand, drone usage is rapidly expanding, boosting drone motor shipments in Oceania. New Zealand's demand for aerial capture services in construction and tourism is driving drone motor sales, while Australia’s increasing use of drones in agriculture presents new growth opportunities.Category-wise InsightsDrone motor manufacturers in South Asia & Oceania are prioritizing DC motors for consumer and civil drones to expand their market reach.Drones are widely used in security, surveying, mapping, agriculture, and risk management, with surveillance expected to drive significant growth. Additionally, rising disposable incomes in the region are set to boost consumer drone sales, further fueling drone motor demand through 2034.Key Players:Skylark Drones; InnovaDrone; Terra Drone India Private Limited; Prodrone; Aerodrone; Quantum Systems; AeroVironmentGet Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions-Segmentation of Drone Motor Study in South Asia & OceaniaBy Motor Type :DCBrushed DC MotorsBrushless DC MotorsACSynchronous MotorsInduction MotorsServo MotorsBy Power Capacity :<50W50W to 100W101W to 200W>200WBy Velocity Constant (KV) :Below 1,0001,000 to 2,0002,001 to 3,000Above 3,000By Drone Type :Fixed WingRotary WingHybridBy Drone Category :Consumer/CivilCommercialMilitaryBy Sales Channel :OEMsAftermarketOnline SalesCompany Websitese-Commerce WebsitesElectronic StoresOthersBy Country :IndiaMalaysiaThailandIndonesiaAustralia & New ZealandRest of South Asia & OceaniaCheck out More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR:The excavator rental market was valued at US$ 5.8 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow from US$ 6 billion in 2023 to US$ 9.6 billion by 2033, expanding at a 4.7% CAGR during the forecast period (2023-2033).The global generator rental market is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 10.3 billion in 2023 and expand at a CAGR of 5.6% to reach US$ 17.7 billion by the end of 2033.About Us:Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning.With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT.MR continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT.MR ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay competitive.Contact:11140 Rockville PikeSuite 400Rockville, MD 20852United StatesTel: +1 (628) 251-1583Sales Team: sales@factmr.comFollow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog

