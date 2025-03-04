Utility Patenting from A-to-Z made easy: Inventor Starter-Kit now available

Utility Patenting for IP SAVVYS from ESERVGO, the IP Educational Division of Productive Education

Announces: Get airtight Utility Patents from A-Z using The Schwartz Method. Protect your invention with properly scoped claims in weeks, not months or years.

Close the patenting skills gap for your innovation team and accelerate down the patent learning curve together to file right-first-time. Get in the IP ZONE w/ “Utility Patenting for IP SAVVYS” book.” — David Charles Schwartz

SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Innovators who take the lead in the protection of their intellectual property with a utility patent need to understand the patent rubric and the rules for compliance with the Manual for Patent Examining Procedures (MPEP).Today, ESERVGO, the IP Educational Division of Productive Education – whose book Utility Patenting for IP SAVVYS , and its self-paced, on-demand course “Intellectual Property BoostCamp” are already utility patenting classics – announces the release of its Inventor Starter-Kit, an on-ramp to the book and course, it shows how to get airtight patents filed first, right first time. The Starter-Kit is available in a FREE version and a FULL version. Use the FREE edition to assess what you know, maybe don’t know, or were even afraid to ask about achieving notice of allowance in the quickest time and at the lowest cost.David Schwartz, VP IP, ESERVGO, perfected The Schwartz Method (TSM) over a period of 25 years, pro se prosecuting in front of the PTO as sole inventor. Then as entrepreneur, he built and licensed his extensive utility patent portfolio of more than 250 non-infringed claims. Tap into his years of success with the comprehensive Inventor Starter-Kit. In non-legalese, Schwartz explains and demystifies MPEP rules, drafting basics, filing tactics, and prosecution “potholes.” Through the lens of TSM, he teaches his proven, best practice utility patenting method geared to the inventor, to the patent counsel, and all members of the patenting team. Embrace TSM and employ its novel “utility compliant invention disclosure” as a proven and foolproof way to draft a non-provisional patent application that is de-risked from fatal office action rejections BEFORE filing. Not taught in law school, it is the only book and course of its kind, all from the inventor point of view.Schwartz says: "Close the patenting skills gap for your innovation team and accelerate down the patent learning curve to achieve patent objectives, all working from the TSM playbook, in the IP-Zone.”Aaron Thoman, engineer and innovator says, “My patenting life will never be the same and it’s all thanks to you, Dave! I have carefully read your book cover-to-cover. It was an amazing read. It was clear, well written, organized and extremely informative. Most importantly, it gave me a sense of empowerment, where I was previously feeling overwhelmed. That value cannot be measured. You resolved an initial concern I had with our internal counsel, who sent me a very early request for an invention disclosure. At the time, I thought, how could anyone truly understand the invention with the limited information they were looking for? After reading IP SAVVYS and taking the course, your TSM framework made so much more sense for developing our invention disclosure."

