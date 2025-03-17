andblack design studio debuts internationally with LOOP furniture series

The LOOP bench, crafted from a single continuous surface, captures connection and separation through dynamic curves. This minimalist, versatile design allows various uses, seamlessly blending into spaces with artistic flair. PC: Nilesh Panchal The LOOP lounger blends comfort and artistry with its ergonomic, doubly curved birch wood form. This self-supporting, sculptural piece combines digital fabrication and craftsmanship, adding timeless sophistication to any space. PC: Ravi Mistry Inspired by Indian truck tire swings, the LOOP spiral jhoola refines circular geometries into a sculptural form. Its elegant spiral design balances aesthetics and functionality, offering thoughtful weight distribution with minimalist sophistication. PC: Ravi Mistry

Blending computational design and artful craftsmanship

Each item here is as much a work of art as it is a piece of furniture. We hope the impression our furniture creates in a viewer's mind is just as impactful as the presence it holds in their space.” — Kanika Agarwal

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- andblack design studio presents the LOOP series , a cutting-edge collection of furniture defined by sculptural forms and an inventive approach to design. Each piece is a testament to the studio's philosophy of merging artistry with functionality, pushing the boundaries of material manipulation and design thinking.ABOUT THE LOOP SERIESInspired by the idea of ‘a single surface made in a single material,’ the LOOP series uses doubly curved surfaces to achieve structural stability, organic aesthetics, and ergonomic functionality. The design approach emphasizes creating dynamic yet balanced forms, where the visual flow and functional performance stem from a unified idea. The series challenges traditional perceptions of furniture-making by replacing multi-element compositions with seamless surfaces that LOOP into self-supporting forms.Apart from numerous publications, the series has received national international recognition, including the Idea Tops Award 2023 for Global Best Design and Lexus Design Awards 2024 . After being showcased at prominent design events in India, the LOOP series will make its international debut at Milan Design Week 2025.LOOP COLLECTION HIGHLIGHTSLOOP bench and seaterThe LOOP bench and seater explore fluid forms through continuous curves and thoughtful geometry. The Bench features near-touching undulations that create visual tension and versatile seating. The seater achieves a cantilevered design with strategic thickness variations, balancing minimalism, structural stability, and ergonomic comfort.LOOP lounger & rockerThe lounger and rocker redefine seating through unified, fluid forms. The lounger uses a single continuous surface for a seamless lounging experience, integrating form and function. The rocker extends a radial curve from its base, creating a dynamic cantilevered seat and backrest that emphasizes movement and structural balance.LOOP jhoolasInspired by the simplest of swings made from a car and truck tires in India, the LOOP jhoolas are an exploration of never-ending circular geometries.The twisted jhoola explores the Mobius inspired twist allowing for a continuous flow while the spiral jhoola adds another loop for back support. The designs blend complexity with simplicity, offering a unique interpretation of motion.LOOP study series & bookshelfThe study series and bookshelf explore the juxtaposition of linearity and curvaceous forms, alongside contrasting material expressions. Study table and chair features continuous wooden surfaces supported by fragmented sleek metal structure. The bookshelf defies conventional storage by integrating looping surfaces into its structured grid, blending function with sculptural artistry.LOOP bar unit and scoop consoleBoth pieces explore the idea of carving out a sculptural form from a solid mass. The bar unit is a cantilevered loop void, balancing heft with elegance. The scoop console takes this further by carefully "scooping" material at various points, lifting the structure off the ground and creating an ethereal presence.LOOP chandeliersThe chandelier series explores fluid geometries and dynamic lighting. The masque chandelier features sinuous surfaces emitting light through edge gaps, while the ripple chandelier mimics surface ripples, casting shifting patterns of light and shadow. These designs blend sculptural elegance with evolving visual experiences.INNOVATIVE CRAFT AND TECHNOLOGYThe LOOP series achieves its complexity through computational tools combined with traditional carpentry techniques. This dual approach marries digital precision with artisanal aesthetics resulting in designs that are global in their appeal yet rooted in their origins. Iterative prototyping ensures each piece meets rigorous performance criteria, while the use of natural materials aligns with the studio’s commitment to slow design principles.CULTURAL AND SOCIETAL RELEVANCEBy contextualizing modern design practices for Indian craftsmen, the LOOP series strengthens the link between traditional know-how and contemporary design thinking. This collaboration enables craftsmen to adopt new forms and techniques, contributing to better livelihoods. The series demonstrates how systematic thinking can transform complex ideas into tangible products, benefiting society through sustainable practices and local empowerment. Furthermore, it contributes to the revitalization of craft, making it relevant and valued in today’s market, which is increasingly flooded with industrial products.ABOUT ANDBLACK DESIGN STUDIOFounded in 2012 by Jwalant Mahadevwala and Kanika Agarwal, andblack design studio is an interdisciplinary practice based in Ahmedabad, India. Their portfolio spans architecture, interiors, art installations, and bespoke furniture, with over 70 completed projects.The studio adopts an integrated process-driven methodology, where the initial concept informs every stage of design development. The studio’s design ethos prioritizes material honesty, ensuring each piece highlights the natural beauty and strength of birch plywood while incorporating local craftsmanship into its execution.

LOOP furniture series by andblack

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.