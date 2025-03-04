BEYOND WORDS AND GESTURES: HOW ETERNITYX ANZ IS DRIVING BUSINESS SUCCESS & GROWTH THROUGH MULTICULTURAL MARKETING

Deric Wong Shares During the Panel Discussion in Inclusivity with Impact

Brands that embed inclusivity in their strategy now will shape the future of marketing success. Now is the time to rethink multicultural engagement.” — Deric Wong

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Download Image Australia's multicultural landscape is rapidly evolving, with nearly a quarter of Australians speaking a language other than English at home. Despite this diversity, mainstream marketing strategies often fail to reflect this reality, leaving multicultural audiences underrepresented. EternityX, a global marketing ad-tech company with expertise across APAC, the Middle East, Europe, and Greater China, urges brands to move beyond tokenistic engagement and embed inclusivity into their long-term strategies.As part of Inclusivity with Impact – Multicultural Media, a forum hosted by Identity Communications and B&T, Deric Wong will join industry leaders from McDonald’s Australia, AGL Energy, The Media Shop, and New Age Media Group to discuss strategies for engaging Australia’s evolving multicultural demographics."Australia's multicultural audience is growing at more than twice the rate of the general population. Brands that embed inclusivity in their strategy now will shape the future of marketing success. Now is the time to rethink multicultural engagement." – Deric Wong, Global Chief Business Officer, EternityX.Moving Beyond Seasonal Multicultural EffortsFor too long, multicultural marketing has been treated as a short-term initiative tied to cultural festivals or one-off campaigns, overlooking the everyday purchasing power and influence of diverse communities. Luke Bussell, Director of EternityX ANZ, highlights the opportunity:"Australia’s rich cultural tapestry presents a unique opportunity for brands to engage diverse audiences. This requires a nuanced understanding of cultural preferences and behaviours. By leveraging data-driven insights and culturally relevant strategies, brands can build deep, authentic connections."Understanding the Chinese Consumer in AustraliaChinese consumers in Australia are a dynamic segment comprising international students, skilled migrants, business owners, and long-term residents. Effective engagement requires insights into their behaviours:● Dominance of Chinese Digital Ecosystem: Platforms like WeChat, Xiaohongshu (RED), iQIYI, and Weibo are central to communication, shopping, and brand discovery. Western platforms play a secondary role.● Influence of Community & Word-of-Mouth: Trusted Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs), influencers, and peer recommendations heavily shape purchasing decisions.● The Power of Content: Xiaohongshu (RED) drives trends in beauty, fashion, travel, and luxury segments.● Brand Trust & Experience-Driven Consumption: Chinese consumers value credibility, reputation, and seamless customer experiences. Tailored communication in their native language is essential.Where Brands Go Wrong – And How to Fix ItDespite the opportunities, brands often struggle with misaligned strategies. Common pitfalls include:● Over-Reliance on Western Platforms: A lack of presence on WeChat, Xiaohongshu, and Chinese streaming platforms limits visibility.● Literal Translations Instead of Cultural Adaptation: Direct translations miss nuances. Authentic messaging requires localization.● Treating Chinese Consumers as a Monolithic Group: The needs of international students differ from long-term residents or business owners—one-size-fits-all approaches fail.● Missing Key Cultural Moments: Festivals like Chinese New Year and Singles’ Day (11.11) are peak shopping periods requiring dedicated campaigns in addition to always-on communication.● Failing to Deliver Personalised Experiences: Chinese consumers expect tailored, high-touch engagement—generic outreach leads to disengagement.Bridging the Gap Through Smart Data & Measurable InsightsMany brands struggle to accurately track and optimize campaigns targeting Chinese audiences. The digital landscape in China differs significantly from Australia, and conventional analytics tools fail to capture audience behaviour effectively.EternityX solves this through:1. PilotX: A sophisticated data management platform (DMP) that provides deep consumer insights and campaign analytics.2. MediaX: A curated premium China media inventory that enhances targeted reach and visibility.3. NaviX: A strategic advisory service that helps brands tailor their approach for long-term impact.For optimal performance, brands should consider localizing operations, such as hosting websites on China-based servers for better tracking and utilizing domestic monitoring solutions to prevent data loss. EternityX’s integration with global (DoubleClick, Adobe) and China-based (Miaozhen, Nielsen) monitoring systems ensures comprehensive campaign measurement.About EternityX Marketing Technology: Mastering the Realm of Chinese AudiencesEternityX empowers brands to connect with Chinese audiences through PilotX, NaviX, and MediaX—AI-driven solutions enabling precision targeting, data-driven insights, and authentic engagement. With over 6,000 successful cross-border campaigns for more than 500 brands, EternityX bridges the gap between East and West, ensuring brands thrive in an evolving digital landscape. Learn more at www.eternityx.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.