Lords Of Fortune Launches Abundantia LP US Fund to Market Treasure from the 1909 Shipwreck RMS Republic

About

Lords of Fortune’s management and personnel have extensive experience in wreck removal, marine & civil construction, heavy lifting, crane rental, barge and DSV operations and the establishment of support facilities for mobilization, completion, and demobilization of offshore projects. Today, with our experience, skilled personnel, worldwide strategic partners and specialized resources, we have both the necessary assets and capability to complete complex marine salvage projects around the globe, with particular application to the recovery of valuable cargoes from the RMS Republic. Our team’s extensive work experience includes all forms of offshore heavy lifting ranging up to 1400 metric tons with the use of heavy duty offshore rated crawler cranes, the heavy duty crane barge MB1, four point moored deck barges, Saturation Diving, Heavy Duty ROV operations, DP 2 and DP3 Diving Support and offshore construction vessels suitable for marine excavation including salvage and wreck removal. The reputation and experience of our LoFO team, our can-do mentality and our thorough understanding of the complex requirements of the RMS Republic Project, will allow us to successfully achieve our objective – the recovery from the RMS Republic of the greatest lost shipwreck treasure in history.

Lords Of Fortune LLC