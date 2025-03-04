What’s affecting climate action in 2025 – The Briefing Room

In 2025, low-carbon is becoming big business.

Join Climateworks experts to discuss the trends moving the industrial, energy and corporate sectors towards net zero emissions in Australia and Southeast Asia.



Tuesday, 18 March 2025

2pm (AEDT)

Panel session with Q&A

A decade after committing to the Paris Agreement, countries in Southeast Asia and Australia are working hard to reduce emissions, maintain prosperity and protect ecosystems.

Each nation’s journey to net zero emissions will unfold in different ways, pushed by opportunity and pulled by challenges.

To kick off our 2025 Briefing Room series, we are discussing the global trends shaping climate action in three key areas – energy, industry and corporates – and how they will play out across our region.

PANELISTS:

Anna Malos

Australia Country Lead

Climateworks Centre

Anna leads the Australian Country Context team, enhancing Climateworks’ understanding of the political and economic landscape. Anna focuses on influencing policy and investment, and managing relationships with senior stakeholders.

Prior to joining Climateworks, Anna was Assistant Director at the Climate Change Authority. She also worked on climate policy, including as Director of the Climate Action Network Australia and in the Victorian Government.

Trang Nguyen

Southeast Asia Lead

Climateworks Centre

Trang leads Climateworks’ Southeast Asia team, contributing to our strategy and engagement in the region. Her team works with stakeholders in Australia and Southeast Asia to scale ambition across areas, including promoting the transition to a low-carbon economy, climate finance and the energy transition.

Trang came to Climateworks from the Victorian Department of Jobs, Precincts and Regions, where she worked on the planning and review of fiscal policies for the state’s resources sector.

HOST

Luke Brown

Head of Policy and Engagement

Climateworks Centre

Luke leads Climateworks’ Policy and Engagement team, bringing deep expertise in building and fostering strategic relationships across Asia and the Pacific to this role. He is an experienced policy professional, specialising in stakeholder engagement, political and economic analysis, and communications and advocacy across cultural contexts.

Prior to joining Climateworks, Luke spent 15 years in government, including at the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, completing diplomatic assignments in Indonesia, Samoa and Fiji.