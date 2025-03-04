Empowered women lift communities

In the lead up to International Women's Day , we shine a spotlight on the grassroots-level support of UN Volunteers around the globe. This story focuses on Alizée Pellen from France, UN Volunteer Programme Analyst with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Peacebuilding Fund in Nigeria. Through volunteering, Alizée challenges stereotypes and bridges barriers for an equal and sustainable future for women and girls—it's all about empowerment and creating positive change.

Early warning and response mechanisms to prevent the escalation of conflicts is the core of Alizée's volunteer assignment. She has contributed to the Early Warning and Early Response system in Kaduna State in North-western Nigeria, and thus helped establish local peace committees to mediate community disputes. She also coordinated the North West Peace and Security Summit in Katsina, bringing together government officials and civil society to address security challenges.

A key focus of her work is making sure that women are included in peacebuilding. Alizée supported the training of 55 women mediators in Kaduna State equipping them with skills to resolve conflicts. In Katsina, her efforts led to a livelihood programme benefiting over 300 women, helping them achieve economic resilience—a crucial factor in long-term peace efforts.

Skills, passion, and dedication don’t have a gender, but society often pushes the idea that certain jobs are meant for men or women. Working in peacebuilding and conflict prevention, I’ve seen incredible women lead sensitive negotiations, facilitate dialogues, and drive real change in communities affected by conflict and it truly inspired me." Alizée Pellen, UN Volunteer with UNDP.

Alizée Pellen (right) at a monitoring and evaluation mission in Katsina State documenting stories of community members. @ UNV, 2024.



For Alizée, volunteering means leading with empathy, while staying true to her values and using her voice to uplift those who might not be heard. She says it's often about collaboration over competition and making space for everyone, especially women. When women are empowered, they are part of the change. She shares, "I’ve seen how women bring unique perspectives to peacebuilding, becoming bridges that help communities reconnect and heal. It’s about creating opportunities. Fostering resilience. Helping build stronger, more inclusive communities."

Reflecting on her volunteer assignment, Alizée highlights how vital it is to have local voices be part of the change. In particular to ensure that women's voices are at the fore for any intervention to be successful.