Dietary Fibers Market Witness Steady Growth with a CAGR of 11.1% Forecast by 2030 | Cargill, Inc., Tate & Lyle

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global dietary fibers market size is expected to reach $21,672.9 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 11.1% from 2021 to 2030.Growth in use of dietary fibers in manufacturing fiber supplements is expected to positively fuel growth of the market. Consumers now-a-days have less time to take proper care of their diet, resulting in low fiber consumption. Therefore, consumers are increasingly opting for fiber supplements to fulfil their dietary fiber needs. This is expected to boost demand for fiber-based supplements, thereby contributing positively toward growth of the dietary fibers market.Request Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2514 Dietary fibers are the portion of plant food that includes non-starch polysaccharides such as inulin, pectin, beta-glucan, lignin, cellulose, and hemicellulose. It cannot be digested by human digestive system. Cereals, grains, vegetables, fruits, and legumes are rich source of dietary fiber. Dietary fiber helps in smooth bowel movement. There are numerous health benefits associated with consumption of dietary fibers that plays as an important factor in driving the global dietary fibers market growth. Dietary fibers help to prevent certain diseases such as irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), heart disease, type 2 diabetes, bowel cancer, high cholesterol levels, high blood sugar levels, and obesity.Growth in use of dietary fibers in various industries such as foods & beverages, pharmaceuticals, animal feed, and cosmetics exponentially propels growth of the dietary fibers market across the globe. Disease preventing properties of dietary fibers is paving way for its increasing use in pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals. Dietary fibers are also used in animal feed, especially for poultry and pigs as it is beneficial for digestive tract of animals. Therefore, potential uses of dietary fibers is expected to boost utilization of dietary fibers in different industries, which propels growth of the dietary fibers market across the globe.Buy Now and Get Discount: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/dietary-fibers-market/purchase-options Region wise, North America was the largest market, owing to increased awareness among consumers, high disposable income, increased demand for functional food, and desire for healthy and active lifestyle among the population.The prominent dietary fibers industry players include Cargill, DuPont, Ingredion Inc., Kerry Inc., Tate & Lyle, Farbest Brands, J. RETTENMAIER & SÖHNE GmbH + Co KG, Taiyo International, AGT Food and Ingredients, and Batory Foods. Key players are investing in the research and development of the dietary fibers and exploring the potential uses and application of the dietary fibers.Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2514 Trending Reports:About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

